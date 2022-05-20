Monday: Minority missing persons get little attention outside of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Cierra McCaleb remembers her mother, Chenell Gilbert, as the planner of the family, always finding some way to bring everyone together. “Anytime we had any cousins come over, she was the one that had all of the cousins coming over,” McCaleb said. “She loved making, planning, events for people. That was kind of […]
INDIANAPOLIS – A man who was begging for money outside an Indianapolis store ended up robbing it, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened on May 5 around 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store located at 2925 Madison Ave. A man who’d been soliciting for money outside entered the store […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a near east side hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured on Monday. IMPD officers were called to a pedestrian struck at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of McKim Avenue and Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 70. Police told 13News this...
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two weekend shootings near the same strip mall on the north side of Indy. The shootings, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, each sent a person to the hospital in critical condition. Eli Moreno owns an ice cream shop, La Michoacana, near where...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deputy was fired Friday after a murder suspect was incorrectly released from jail, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in response to an inquiry from News 8. Noah Edwards, 23, was let of out jail Thursday after jail staff made an error, the...
INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old freshman student died Monday after EMS was called to a Lawrence North High School track and field practice. A statement from both the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School confirmed the student’s death Monday night. On Tuesday, the student was identified as R’Mon Rowley. Records show […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in stable condition after they were shot early Monday outside a sports bar on the city’s southwest side. Just after midnight, dispatchers received two phone calls about two men with gunshot wounds found outside two businesses along Kentucky Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One semi has seemingly enclosed another in a crash on southbound I-65 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. on I-65 at the I-865 split (near the Whitestown exit). According to Whitestown police, a semi carrying aluminum cans for recycling had moved...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot at 3:30 a.m. on Michigan Road according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police say, the shooting took place on the city’s northwest side just south of 86th street. IMPD says the person is in critical condition. Police have not provided...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Fishers woman was charged with armed robbery after police say she and a male accomplice broke into an apartment and held three people at gunpoint and stole their electronics. Police were called to the Lions Creek Apartments in Noblesville on December 20, 2021 for a reported robbery in a unit on […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Mary Wolski is 91 and has always had a brush and canvas with her. The resident at Bloom Senior Living in Eagle Creek has amassed a collection of over 200 paintings. "It's a way of spending time and enjoying myself," said Wolski. "I spent a lot of...
Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
