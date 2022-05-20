ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Monday: Minority missing persons get little attention outside of Indy

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Gabby Petito's disappearance captivated the country last year, but...

fox59.com

FOX59

FOX59 investigates bias in coverage of missing women

INDIANAPOLIS – Cierra McCaleb remembers her mother, Chenell Gilbert, as the planner of the family, always finding some way to bring everyone together. “Anytime we had any cousins come over, she was the one that had all of the cousins coming over,” McCaleb said. “She loved making, planning, events for people. That was kind of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian seriously injured in near east side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a near east side hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured on Monday. IMPD officers were called to a pedestrian struck at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of McKim Avenue and Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 70. Police told 13News this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff fires deputy who mistakenly released murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deputy was fired Friday after a murder suspect was incorrectly released from jail, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in response to an inquiry from News 8. Noah Edwards, 23, was let of out jail Thursday after jail staff made an error, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 men shot outside sports bar on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in stable condition after they were shot early Monday outside a sports bar on the city’s southwest side. Just after midnight, dispatchers received two phone calls about two men with gunshot wounds found outside two businesses along Kentucky Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 semis become 1 in I-65 crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One semi has seemingly enclosed another in a crash on southbound I-65 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. on I-65 at the I-865 split (near the Whitestown exit). According to Whitestown police, a semi carrying aluminum cans for recycling had moved...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot at 3:30 a.m. on Michigan Road according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police say, the shooting took place on the city’s northwest side just south of 86th street. IMPD says the person is in critical condition. Police have not provided...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

5 Kids Involved in Weekend Golf Cart Accident

Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
MONTGOMERY, IN
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

