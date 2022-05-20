ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Police Logs 05/19/2022

 4 days ago

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here...

Obituary for Bob Sherbon

October 26, 1929 ~ May 19, 2022 (age 92) Bob Sherbon went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 18, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 92 years of age at the time of his passing. Bob was born on October 26, 1929...
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Joyce Eagan

Joyce Elayne Eagan, 80, of Ponca City, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1942 to David and Lucille (Lescher) Gullick in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Joyce grew up in Muskogee where she attended Longfellow Grade School, West Junior High, and graduated from Muskogee Central High School (Class of 1960). Joyce graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1964 with a Bachelor’s degree in math with a minor in German and a teaching certificate, then taught math in Tulsa for a couple of years before postponing her teaching career to become a housewife, Blue Bird leader and Camp Fire Girls leader. She was always homeroom mother, chaperoned on school field trips and loved going on motorcycle adventures through the woods with her husband. Joyce was known for being a generous, sweet, smart lady who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Such a beautiful person, she will be missed.
PONCA CITY, OK
Personal injury collision reported near Tonkawa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a personal injury collision occurred at about 11:05 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of US 177 and Hartford Avenue, about 3 miles north and 2 miles east of Tonkawa, in Kay County. The patrol said the accident involved a 2018 Subaru Outback driven...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Obituary for Marla Schauf

Marla Annette (Roberts) Schauf went to be with her savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. Marla was born on March 31, 1939, in Durant, Oklahoma to James and Mildred (Jenkins) Roberts. After the death of her father in WW2, her family moved to Denison, TX, where she spent her younger years. She graduated from Denison High School in 1957.
PONCA CITY, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Man Charged with Threatening, Cyberstalking Oklahoma Representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man known to show up uninvited to political events and trying to get close to politicians was charged with cyberstalking and making threatening statements to a U.S. Representative. Keith Eisenberger, 39, was charged by Criminal Complaint with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder Rep....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Obituary for Beverly Anderson

Beverly Sue Anderson, a resident of Ponca City, passed away May 18th, 2022, at the age of 76. Beverly (known as “Susie” to her family and friends) was born on July 9th, 1945, to Roy T. Anderson and Edith I. Hadley in Stillwater. After spending her early childhood in Stillwater, the family moved to Kansas City where Beverly continued her schooling, graduating from North Town High School in the spring of 1963. After a brief marriage to Don Weeks, she moved with the family to Southern California in the fall of 1964. After a year in California, the family moved back to Stillwater, where Beverly would call home until moving to Ponca City in December of 2016.
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Margie Phillips

November 6, 1940 ~ January 28, 2022 (age 81) Longtime resident Margie N. Phillips passed away at the age of 81. Born November 6th, 1940 to Thomas and Lola Sneed in Pawnee County. She received her education in Pawnee, Glencoe, and Ponca City Schools. She was married to R. Steve Phillips on August 31st, 1975.
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Bill Martin

May 1, 1951 – May 23, 2022. Bill Martin, age 71, of Stillwater, passed away on May 23, 2022. A family visitation will be held at Trout Funeral Home of Perry on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 5-7 PM. Graveside services will be private. His family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor his life.
STILLWATER, OK
OU, OSU Softball Super Regional Schedules Are Set

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma and Oklahoma State punched their tickets into the Super Regional round. Both teams now know when they’ll take the field again. The defending national champion Sooners will host Central Florida in the Oklahoma Super Regional, starting Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pools Set to Open Soon in Ponca City

Now that schools out for the summer, pools are scheduled to open on Memorial Day, May 30th. If you are a RecPlex member you get in for free. If not a member the cost is $1.00 for ages 12 and under and $2.00 ages 13 and up. Pools are open...
PONCA CITY, OK
PCPS Summer Feeding Program Schedule Released

The Ponca City Public School Child Nutrition Program will be providing meals for children ages 1-18 during the summer months. Ponca City Public Schools will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to the children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
PONCA CITY, OK

