Best photos of new Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson at Kansas State

The Miami Dolphins were without picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft due to the Tyreek Hill trade, so their first selection wasn’t until the end of the third round. With their fourth and final pick of the three-day event, general manager Chris Grier drafted Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson.

When Thompson was drafted, it was clear that he would be fighting for a spot on the roster with Chris Streveler, as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were essentially set in as the starter and backup respectively. However, Streveler was waived during OTAs this week, meaning the rookie appears to have the third job, for now.

While OTAs are wrapping up, here are some of the best pictures of Thompson during his time as a Wildcat.