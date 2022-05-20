Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to miss Friday’s game vs. Guardians
When the Detroit Tigers take on Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, they will be without their skipper. According to reports, A.J. Hinch...detroitsportsnation.com
When the Detroit Tigers take on Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, they will be without their skipper. According to reports, A.J. Hinch...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0