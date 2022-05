Unable to load the audio player. Snow on one day followed by summer-type temperatures the next may be seen as typical Indiana weather. But one organization studies how climate and other seasonal changes affect the state. WFYI's Terri Dee speaks with the Indiana University Resilience Institute Managing Director Sarah Mincey about the long-range effects of climate change on government, business and agriculture and public interpretation of information about weather extremes.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO