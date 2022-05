After filing for a new pharmaceutical distribution center earlier in May, H-E-B LP is again expanding its industrial footprint in the city. The San Antonio-based company filed for a new food processing facility on 711 South Foster Road, just north of H-E-B's Super Regional Warehouse, on Wednesday with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the $43 million, 139,694-square-foot project is slated to begin in July and wrap up in December of 2023, according to the documents.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO