Baseline serum Krebs von den Lungen-6 as a biomarker for the disease progression in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

By Chiwook Chung
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisease progression (DP) is an important parameter for the prognosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). This study aimed to evaluate the baseline serum biomarkers for predicting the DP in IPF. Seventy-four patients who were diagnosed with IPF and had their serum Krebs von den Lungen-6 (KL-6) and monocyte count, which might...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Respiratory Disease#Ipf
Nature.com

Molecular characteristics of novel immune subtypes of HCC based on lncRNAs related to immune disorders

As one of the most malignant cancers and despite various treatment breakthroughs, the prognosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) remains unsatisfactory. The immune status of the tumor microenvironment (TME) relates closely to HCC progression; however, the mechanism of immune cell infiltration in the TME remains unclear. In this study, we performed a new combination algorithm on lncRNA expression profile data from the TCGA-LIHC cohort to identify lncRNAs related to immune disorders. We identified 20 immune disorder-related lncRNAs and clustered HCC samples based on these lncRNAs. We identified four clusters with differences in immune cell infiltration and immune checkpoint gene expression. We further analyzed differences between groups 1 and 3 and found that the poor prognosis of group 3 may be due to specific and non-specific immunosuppression of the TME, upregulation of immune checkpoint pathways, and activation of tumor proliferation and migration pathways in group 3. We also developed a prognostic model and verified that it has good stability, effectiveness, and prognostic power. This study provides a basis for further exploration of the immune cell infiltration mechanism in HCC, differential HCC prognosis, and improvement of the efficacy of ICIs for the treatment of HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab: a potential regimen to rewrite treatment guidelines for ESCC

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 169 (2022) Cite this article. The recent research published in The New England Journal of Medicine by Y. Doki et al. has reported the interim findings from the CheckMate 648, which is an international, multi-center, open-label, and randomized phase 3 clinical trial to explore the role of dual immune checkpoints inhibitors combination for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Different DNA methylome, transcriptome and histological features in uterine fibroids with and without MED12 mutations

Somatic mutations in Mediator complex subunit 12 (MED12m) have been reported as a biomarker of uterine fibroids (UFs). However, the role of MED12m is still unclear in the pathogenesis of UFs. Therefore, we investigated the differences in DNA methylome, transcriptome, and histological features between MED12m-positive and -negative UFs. DNA methylomes and transcriptomes were obtained from MED12m-positive and -negative UFs and myometrium, and hierarchically clustered. Differentially expressed genes in comparison with the myometrium and co-expressed genes detected by weighted gene co-expression network analysis were subjected to gene ontology enrichment analyses. The amounts of collagen fibers and the number of blood vessels and smooth muscle cells were histologically evaluated. Hierarchical clustering based on DNA methylation clearly separated the myometrium, MED12m-positive, and MED12m-negative UFs. MED12m-positive UFs had the increased activities of extracellular matrix formation, whereas MED12m-negative UFs had the increased angiogenic activities and smooth muscle cell proliferation. The MED12m-positive and -negative UFs had different DNA methylation, gene expression, and histological features. The MED12m-positive UFs form the tumor with a rich extracellular matrix and poor blood vessels and smooth muscle cells compared to the MED12m-negative UFs, suggesting MED12 mutations affect the tissue composition of UFs.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Learning models for forecasting hospital resource utilization for COVID-19 patients in Canada

Hospitals in Canada are facing a crisis-level shortage of critical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This motivates us to create predictive models that can use Canada COVID-19 data and pandemic-related factors to accurately forecast 5 quantities-three related to hospital resource utilization (i.e., the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that will be needed by COVID-19 patients) and two to the pandemic progress (i.e., the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths)-several weeks in advance. We developed a machine learning method that can use information (i.e., resource utilization, pandemic progress, population mobility, weather condition, and public policy) currently known about a region since March 2020, to learn multiple temporal convolutional network (TCN) models every week; each used for forecasting the weekly average of one of these 5 quantities in Canada (respectively, in six specific provinces) for each, in the next 1 (resp., 2,3,4) weeks. To validate the effectiveness of our method, we compared our method, versus other standard models, on the COVID-19 data and hospital resource data, on the tasks of predicting the 116 values (for Canada and its six most populated provinces), every week from Oct 2020 to July 2021, and the 20 values (only for Canada) for four specific times within 9 July to 31 Dec 2021. Experimental results show that our 4640 TCN models (each forecasting a regional target for a specific future time, on a specific date) can produce accurate 1,2,3,4-week forecasts of the utilization of every hospital resource and pandemic progress for each week from 2 Oct 2020 to 2 July 2021, as well as 80 TCN models for each of the four specified times within 9 July and 31 Dec 2021. Compared to other baseline and state-of-the-art predictive models, our TCN models yielded the best forecasts, with the lowest mean absolute percentage error (MAPE). Additional experiments, on the IHME COVID-19 data, demonstrate the effectiveness of our TCN models, in comparison with IHME forecasts. Each of our TCN models used a pre-defined set of features; we experimentally validate the effectiveness of these features by showing that these models perform better than other models that instead used other features. Overall, these experimental results demonstrate that our method can accurately forecast hospital resource utilization and pandemic progress for Canada and for each of the six provinces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Pinolenic acid exhibits anti-inflammatory and anti-atherogenic effects in peripheral blood-derived monocytes from patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Pinolenic acid (PNLA), an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid from pine nuts, has anti-inflammatory and anti-atherogenic effects. We aimed to investigate the direct anti-inflammatory effectÂ and anti-atherogenic effects of PNLA on activated purified CD14 monocytes from peripheral blood of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in vitro. Flow cytometry was used to assess the proportions of CD14 monocytes expressing TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î², and IL-8 in purified monocytes from patients with RA after lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulation with/without PNLA pre-treatment. The whole genomic transcriptomeÂ (WGT) profile of PNLA-treated, and LPS-activated monocytes from patients with active RA was investigated by RNA-sequencing. PNLA reduced percentage of monocytes expressing cytokines: TNF-Î± by 23% (p"‰="‰0.048), IL-6 by 25% (p"‰="‰0.011), IL-1Î² by 23% (p"‰="‰0.050), IL-8 by 20% (p"‰="‰0.066). Pathway analysis identified upstream activation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs), sirtuin3, and let7Â miRNA, andÂ KLF15, which are anti-inflammatory and antioxidative. In contrast, DAP3, LIF and STAT3, which are involved in TNF-Î±, and IL-6 signal transduction, were inhibited. Canonical Pathway analysis showed that PNLA inhibited oxidative phosphorylation (p"‰="‰9.14Eâˆ’09) and mitochondrial dysfunction (p"‰="‰4.18Eâˆ’08), while the sirtuin (SIRTs) signalling pathway was activated (p"‰="‰8.89Eâˆ’06) which interfere with the pathophysiological process of atherosclerosis. Many miRNAs were modulated by PNLA suggesting potential post-transcriptional regulation of metabolic and immune response that has not been described previously. Multiple miRNAs target pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase-4 (PDK4), single-immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor molecule (SIGIRR), mitochondrially encoded ATP synthase membrane subunit 6 (MT-ATP6) and acetyl-CoA acyltranferase2 (ACAA2); genes implicated in regulation of lipid and cell metabolism, inflammation, and mitochondrial dysfunction. PNLA has potential anti-atherogenic and immune-metabolic effects on monocytes that are pathogenic in RA and atherosclerosis. Dietary PNLA supplementation regulates key miRNAs that are involved in metabolic, mitochondrial,Â and inflammatory pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Lymph nodes tolerate tumours

For most cancers, spread to the lymph nodes (LNs) is a marker of poor prognosis and typically precedes dissemination to distant sites. Despite this well-known association, it was unclear whether LN seeding is necessary for further spread and what role LNs have in shaping distant metastasis. A new study in Cell shows that LN colonization by tumour cells is crucial for distant metastasis, not as a source of metastatic precursors, but by generating tumour-specific immune tolerance, involving tumour-intrinsic epigenetic reprogramming, evasion of immune-mediated cytotoxicity and induction of regulatory T (Treg) cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cardiometabolic syndrome - an emergent feature of Long COVID?

Large-scale clinical studies on the post-infectious impacts of SARS-CoV-2 have suggested that patients who have recovered from acute infection have increased risk for cardiometabolic syndrome-associated morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Initial studies have taken the first steps towards unravelling the molecular processes that may be driving these findings, including the role of immune and inflammatory factors, but a comprehensive aetiology remains unclear. Given that cardiometabolic syndrome progression in patients with Long COVID may pose a significant global health and economic burden post pandemic, there is an emergent need to identify therapeutic targets and treatment options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS

