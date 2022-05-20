ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stew Leonard’s in Danbury opens Little Farms tomorrow with celebrations & Name Our Babies contest

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Celebrations Include Costumed Characters, Snacks, & More. Stew Leonard’s Little Farm locations in Yonkers, N.Y. and in Danbury & Norwalk, Conn. will open for the season on Saturday, May 21, 2022. To welcome the goats, lambs, and birds to their new homes, Stew’s Little Farms are each hosting celebrations that include...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
i95 ROCK

Is 2022 the Year of the Black Bear in Connecticut?

I know it's going to happen one of these days, I'm so close, and they're all around me. I've never seen a black bear out in the wild, but I almost did this morning. I was sitting on my couch at 6:30 AM, when I heard my wife frantically knocking on our slider. "Holy poop! Open the fudging door! There's a fudging bear out here!" I was in my robe, but I walked out barefoot trying to catch a glimpse of the big fella. Nope, it was already gone. It scared the hell out of her, as she was walking our precious 5 pound Chihuahua RayRay when she saw it lumbering nearby.
TORRINGTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Senior Center Fundraiser a Rousing Success

With more than 170 guests in attendance, the Stamford Senior Center hosted its largest fundraiser of the year on May 5 at The Village in Stamford. The sold-out event, named Lives Blossom, raised funds to support the essential services and wide array of programming the nonprofit organization provides for seniors in the greater Stamford region.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $2M Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold At CT 7-Eleven

One lucky Connecticut resident is in a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $2 million Powerball ticket that was sold at an area 7-Eleven location.The Powerball ticket, which was purchased by a Litchfield County resident in Oakville who chose not to disclose a name, was sold at the 7-Eleven o…
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Record Stores Rekindle Memories and Resurrects Record Collecting

In this day and age of music apps and MP3s, there are some that have missed out on the magic of vinyl. Vinyl records give you a sense of classic nostalgia and bring back memories for many. It’s not just the sweet crackle of the analog you hear, it's the feeling like you’re there in the recording studio hearing the music as if you were getting a personal concert from your favorite artist, these records can bring back memories for many. I am so glad I was a part of a generation who grew up collecting and listening to vinyl records and the recent resurgence in popularity has me looking at building back a collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yonkers#Naming Ceremony#Westport#Little Farm#Danbury Norwalk#Stew#The Little Farms#Stew S Little Farms
hamlethub.com

Bridgeport DSSD Announces Grant with Launch of Skateport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), awarded the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) a $22,300 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant (CTCFOSG). The Bridgeport DSSD is using the funding to expand its Colorful Bridgeport creative placemaking programming, initiated in 2019 to build the reputation of the Downtown as a friendly, eclectic business and residential community flourishing at the intersection of commerce, community, and culture(s). The Bridgeport DSSD has engaged strategic partners in this programming, who can increase and diversify our audiences for the neighborhood, such as Skateport.Skateport draws residents from all over Connecticut, and in particular residents from Bridgeport, to hosted roller skating events held in the Downtown. The events invite attendees to view the city as a vibrant place to enjoy roller skating and the musicality of the sport, combined with other offerings from local vendors. With the ease of access from Metro North and the bus station, people both within and beyond the city come to Downtown Bridgeport to enjoy Skateport events and explore what Bridgeport has to offer. The Skateport team hosted its first event of the season on Saturday, May 21st. Two additional dates planned for 2022: Saturday, July 23rd and Saturday, October 1st.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield's Inventing Sisters - Sophie and Lily Zezula

Sophie Zezula, a 9th grader at RHS, hosted the 2022 Connecticut Invention Convention on May 12, 2022. Little did she know that her sister, Lily Zezula, a 6th grader from ERMS, would win the Stanley Black and Decker Sustainability Award - one of the Best in Show Awards at the Connecticut Invention Convention!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Obituary: Myrtle M. Meissner (Conklin) Aug 27, 1945 - May 18, 2022

Myrtle M. Meissner of Little River, SC, passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022, in Little River at the age of 76. She was born August 27, 1945, in Peekskill, NY, daughter of the late George and Agnes (Travis) Conklin. She graduated from Peekskill High School and on January 21, 1962, she married Stuart “Butch” Meissner in Peekskill. They had lived in Holmes, NY, Brewster, NY and Wingdale, NY. Stuart passed away on July 18, 2012, and in 2021 Myrtle moved to Little River. Myrtle had been a nurse’s aide at Salem Hills Nursing Home and a bus monitor for special needs children at Red & Tan Transportation. She loved the beach, camping, dancing, and her cats. She was involved with marching bands and a competing drum corps for over 60 years. Her greatest joy was her children. She was extremely proud of them all.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
westchesterfamily.com

Farmers Markets in Westchester

Hooray, it’s farmers market season! Most of the local markets have just started their season with an incredible line-up of local vendors, kids’ activities, demos, and much more! Visiting your local farmers market is also a great way to connect in your community while enjoying the freshest, artisanal goods and food. Happy exploring!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

KISSoapery Marks Grand Opening in Fairfield

Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of KISSoapery, located at 43 Unquowa Road in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined owners Nicole and Louis Georgakis in celebrating the grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 20th.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Prevention Council Brings Liquor Stickers to Local Stores

The Ridgefield Prevention Council has partnered with The Steps of Southington and the liquor stores in Ridgefield to provide Ridgefielders with Liquor Stickers. Liquor stickers are put over your liquor bottles so people under 21 won’t sample the alcohol in your home. Studies show when children are exposed to...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Two United Way of Western Connecticut Employees Recognized as Fairfield County 40 under 40 Awardees

Ashley Gaudiano and Elizabeth Quiñonez receive recognition for their accomplishments by Fairfield County Business Journal. United Way of Western Connecticut is thrilled to announce that two members of our team, Ashley Gaudiano and Elizabeth Quiñonez, have been selected as honorees for Fairfield County’s 40 under 40 by Fairfield County Business Journal. Ashley Gaudiano, Vice President of Resource Development and Marketing, and Elizabeth Quiñonez, Early Child Care Initiative Director, will be recognized for their accomplishments at an event on June 16, 2022 in Stamford alongside fellow changemakers from our region.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Kayaker From Orange Who Died In Guilford

State officials have released the name of a Connecticut man who drowned while attempting to reach a lost paddle while kayaking. The incident took place in New Haven County at Quonnipaug Lake in Guilford on Sunday, May 23. New Haven County resident Rodrigo Tocto, age 34, of Orange, was recovered...
GUILFORD, CT
Scribe

116- 118 Catherine St.

Room for Rent / Shared Kitchen / Shared Bath - Room for rent located at 116 Catherine St. #8 Bridgeport, CT 06604. This unit is located on the 3rd floor of the building and has a private toilet and bathroom sink. The showers are shared in the building and are located on the 2nd floor. Property does also have a common kitchen located on the 2nd floor. The rent is $800 per month and a security deposit of $800 is required. All utilities are included in the rental price of $800/mo. Property is located within walking distance of all major public transportation and shops. If you would like to schedule a showing please contact our office at (203) 332-9818 Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Wilton police arrest school trespasser

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested by Wilton police after trespassing into a private school program on Thursday. The Wilton Public School reported a Black man walked in through the front door while students were in class Thursday morning, during their Genesis Program. Reports say that employees asked him to leave the […]
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy