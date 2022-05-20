ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers release JJ Molson, setting up kicker competition between Mason Crosby and Domink Eberle

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vwn5_0flEpeoy00

And then there were two. The Green Bay Packers trimmed down the competition at kicker on Friday by releasing JJ Molson. The move leaves Mason Crosby to compete with Dominik Eberle for the job over the summer.

Molson, 25, spent a few weeks to end the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season on the Packers’ practice squad.

The Packers signed Eberle after hiring Rich Bisaccia as the team’s special teams coordinator, making it less likely Molson would be the one getting the opportunity to compete with Crosby, who has been the Packers kicker since 2007.

With no need to roster three kickers, the Packers were bound to make a transaction before the start of the offseason workout program. Molson drew the short stick.

Crosby holds most of the team’s kicking records, but he made only 73.5 percent of his field goals and missed two extra points during the 2021 season. Eberle, a German native, spent part of the 2020 season with Bisaccia and the Raiders. He was an undrafted free agent out of Utah State.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Packers’ 2022 roster

This will be an interesting season for the Green Bay Packers as they hope to remain atop of the NFC North yet again. Although the front office traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Aaron Rodgers is still under center and will give his team a chance to compete for a potential title. Even so, this team could use the rookie class to step up and deliver. For that reason, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Packers’ 2022 roster.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Three Packers Veterans Who May Not Make the Roster

The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

NFL Analyst Says 1 Quarterback Is "Next" Aaron Rodgers

In only two NFL seasons, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the elite players in the league. Center Corey Linsley, who spent seven seasons playing in Green Bay before joining the Chargers in 2021, paid Herbert the ultimate compliment recently when he compared him to his former teammate, Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Looks "Faster," "Stronger" This Year

With Davante Adams out of town, there's a wide-open opportunity for the remaining Green Bay Packers wide receivers to seize the spotlight. Green Bay tried to ease the loss by signing Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson with the 34th pick. However, the Packers would also like to see some of their young wide receivers earn a bigger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickers#Raiders#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#German
The Spun

Terrell Owens 'Guarantees' 40 Time: NFL World Reacts

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the National Football League in several years, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver believes he is still as fast as anyone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver believes that he can still run an extremely fast 40-yard dash time. "I guarantee you, I can...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals Toughest Phone Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN earlier this offseason. None, though, were tougher than the phone call he had to make to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Aikman revealed that his phone call to Andrews was...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Makes His Opinion On Facing Seahawks Very Clear

It's going to be quite the scene when Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to play the Seahawks. After all, that's the only team Wilson ever knew until March of this year when the Seahawks traded him to the Denver Broncos. He led Seattle to the Super Bowl twice while winning one against the Denver Broncos in 2013.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly adding some depth to their wide receivers unit. According to a report on Sunday night, the Seahawks are signing veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin, a speedy wide receiver and special teams returner, spent last season in Chicago. Mike Dugar first reported the news. "The...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Eagles' QB Carson Strong

The NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere provided a first look at a Philadelphia Eagles rookie getting his first taste of life off of the field. Philadelphia had five players selected in April’s NFL draft, but big named stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean stayed home, while undrafted free agent Carson Strong represented the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy