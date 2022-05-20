Packers release JJ Molson, setting up kicker competition between Mason Crosby and Domink Eberle

And then there were two. The Green Bay Packers trimmed down the competition at kicker on Friday by releasing JJ Molson. The move leaves Mason Crosby to compete with Dominik Eberle for the job over the summer.

Molson, 25, spent a few weeks to end the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season on the Packers’ practice squad.

The Packers signed Eberle after hiring Rich Bisaccia as the team’s special teams coordinator, making it less likely Molson would be the one getting the opportunity to compete with Crosby, who has been the Packers kicker since 2007.

With no need to roster three kickers, the Packers were bound to make a transaction before the start of the offseason workout program. Molson drew the short stick.

Crosby holds most of the team’s kicking records, but he made only 73.5 percent of his field goals and missed two extra points during the 2021 season. Eberle, a German native, spent part of the 2020 season with Bisaccia and the Raiders. He was an undrafted free agent out of Utah State.