Yasha Jackson Joins ABC’s National Parks Drama Pilot From Rashad Raisani

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Yasha Jackson ( The Flight Attendant ) is set as a lead opposite Michaela McManus in ABC ’s national parks drama pilot from Rashad Raisani and A+E Studios.

Written and executive produced by Raisani, the as-yet untitled drama is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law-enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Jackson will play Tiffany, a brassy, funny Park Service Agent, a helicopter pilot and Audrey’s (McManus) close friend. Proud to be queer, Tiffany always says exactly what she means and she enjoys taking self-important bureaucrats down a peg or two. She and Audrey’s other best friend, Lisa, are fascinated to see how the clash between Audrey’s ex Clay and her present fiancé Keldon will turn out.

McManus’s Audrey is a beautiful but completely unaffected young Park Service agent, a “wild at heart rule breaker” with a big heart and self-deprecating sense of humor who loves the wilderness. Amazingly intuitive, Audrey can size up a crime scene like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Her mother was killed by the infamous Wild Flower Killer when she was just 11, and she has been raised ever since by Hugh, who is now her boss. When a young man is killed in Yosemite, it appears that her mother’s murderer has become active again after many years, and Audrey is determined to bring him to justice.

Raisani will exec produce with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The company is producing with 20th Television.

Jackson can currently be seen opposite Kaley Cuoco on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, which is streaming its second season. Jackson recently appeared on the second season of the HBO Max anthology series Love Life, opposite William Jackson Harper. Her other previous credits include recurring roles on Manifest, The Bold Type, Ray Donovan and Blue Bloods. On the film side, she appeared in Paramount’s Clifford The Big Red Dog, and co-starred in the romantic comedy The Hating Game opposite Lucy Hale. Jackson is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

