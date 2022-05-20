ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2bYr_0flElWHW00
Rocky Mountain National Park (Grant Chesin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday.

KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

The woman’s name has not been released because next of kin has not yet been notified, but the woman is 21-years-old and she is from Virginia, Illinois, says KUSA. RMNP officials along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted with the rescue.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Semi-truck crash spills 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway

ROSTRAVER, Penn. — A semi-truck crash spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway on Friday, officials say. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says a semi-truck that was carrying 15,000 pounds or seven tons of hot dog filler crashed on Friday, leaving a heavy mess and hours of traffic delays. They say the semi-truck driver, Makendy Lachald, 30, was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash which was around 6:40 p.m. He lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed. The other issue that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said led to the crash was the faulty brakes on the truck. The highway was closed until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 2

Tesla catches fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois

BROOKLYN, Ill. – A Tesla was on fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois Monday morning. The call came out at about 4:30 a.m. Police found a man and woman near the scene on Route 3 close to the Dawg Pound Gentlemen’s Club. The woman told police the man had bought the car within the […]
BROOKLYN, IL
WSOC Charlotte

Chihuahua puppy miraculously survives after being shot with an arrow in her neck in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
FOX2now.com

20-year-old man killed in O'Fallon, Illinois

Jefferson County woman charged with manslaughter, …. Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Carlinville, …. 94-year-old man kills wife at BJC St. Peters, then …. Vacant East St. Louis home burns down Monday morning. Kirkwood breaks ground on two new elementary schools …. Tesla catches fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois state government could run into budget trouble in a few years due to the recent one-time surge of federal tax funds to pay recurring, longer-term expenses. The Volcker Alliance, a non-proft group that promotes responsible government spending, says states need to be careful which projects they fund with the ARPA money to make sure they don’t create long-term budget problems down the road. The newly released report also says that California and Pennsylvania are two other states with Illinois that must watch out.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Florida father sentenced to probation for 1-year-old’s overdose

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from his young son’s overdose. Angel Vasquez was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first two to be served under house arrest, WINK reported. Vasquez is also required to take a parenting course and submit to random drug screenings.
FLORIDA STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois one of 3 states with no motorcycle helmet law

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and a national organization claims Illinois can do more to keep bikers alive. Fatal motorcycle crashes jumped 13% in Illinois last year, higher than the national average of a 9% increase. Nationwide, 6,101 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2021, the highest number on record.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfall#Rescue Team#Accident#Kmgh Tv#Rmnp#Cox Media Group
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield Friday night. Allmon identified the victim as 41-year-old Francis Smithers of Springfield. An autopsy on Sunday indicated that Smithers died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained. The death remains under investigation […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Chicago Defender

Working Against Mass Incarceration and Violence with Live Free Illinois

Today, larger municipalities such as Chicago have seen an increase in gun violence that has not only taken the lives of so many people but has also changed the lives of those who regularly witness the effects of violence in their communities. One organization that has been engaged in organizing communities, faith partners, and churches, to work against mass incarceration and violence, is Live Free USA, founded in 2012 by Rev. Michael McBride. Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, a community organizer, born and raised on Chicago’s south side, learned about the organization and Rev. McBride’s work, and eventually connected with him, sharing her desire to open a Live Free office in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOMI Owensboro

Do You Want To Be In A Documentary About Ghosts In Illinois?

If you have encountered any paranormal activity at Bloods Point Road in Illinois, some ghost hunters would like you to be a part of their documentary. Honestly, I was very skeptical for most of my life regarding paranormal activity. It was hard for me to believe because I had never had my own personal encounter. Then, I met a couple of ghost hunters from the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSOC Charlotte

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Herald & Review

Planting season: Snapshots from across Illinois

MANHATTAN, Ill. — Dave Kestel was one of the lucky farmers who got some soybeans planted in Northeast Illinois in April, before more rains and cool temperatures dominated the end of the month and the first few days May. Husband and wife team work quickly to beat rains. PHYLLIS...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Midterm updates | Texas AG runoff tests Bush family clout

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Texas will test how much weight the Bush family name still carries in America’s biggest red state in the race for attorney general. But George P. Bush, who’s challenging embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination, says...
AUSTIN, TX
WGN Radio

Will rolling blackouts hit Illinois this summer?

John Moraski of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why we may see more rolling blackouts in the Midwest this year, and why you can do to save energy. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy