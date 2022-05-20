Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, May 21

Defeat in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas brought an end to the five-race unbeaten run of NATIVE TRAIL (Curragh, 3.20), but Godolphin’s champion juvenile can make up for it in the Irish equivalent.

The son of Oasis Dream returns to the scene of his imperious National Stakes display last September looking to put a narrow Newmarket reverse at the hands of stablemate Coroebus behind him, when he bids to join Churchill, Gleneagles and Kingman on the recent rollcall of Irish Guineas winners.

With upwards of 11lb in hand on his adversaries, the bookmakers have understandably installed Native Trail at prohibitive odds to register a first Classic success.

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Saturday's meetings

However, those prices appear realistic given the superiority he appears to enjoy and it will be a major disappointment if he cannot convert a winning opportunity, even with the improving Buckaroo in opposition.

CAME FROM THE DARK (Haydock, 3.45) failed to shine at Newmarket, but returns to one of his favoured venues this afternoon and could upset likely favourite Winter Power in the Temple Stakes.

Trainer Ed Walker has sent out a number of recent winners to suggest his yard is in rude health and his classy grey sprinter boasts course statistics which read 17121.

Winter Power enjoys a class edge on the selection, who is yet to win at this level, but this race looks a perfect set-up for Came From The Dark, whereas his short-priced rival seems to save her best for York.

WHOPUTFIFTYINYOU (Haydock, nap, 2.35) could prove a sporting bet in the Cazoo Silver Bowl as he took a while to hit top stride at Newbury and should relish the mile today.

MUSSELBURGH

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.53 Waverley Star

2.28 Uccello

3.03 Remarkable Force

3.38 Vindobala

4.13 Nathanael Greene

4.48 Aquamas

5.23 Koropick

GIMCRACK

1.53 Ballistic Berry

2.28 Clan Jock

3.03 Eddie’s Boy

3.38 War Defender

4.13 Trojan Horse

4.48 Aquamas

5.23 Isle Of Dreams

LINGFIELD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.10 London

5.45 Mercian Hymn

6.15 Baileys Liberty

6.45 Glory And Gold

7.15 Ajrad

7.45 Made Of Lir

8.15 T Maxie

GIMCRACK

5.10 Bbob Alula

5.45 Mercian Hymn

6.15 Major Gatsby

6.45 Elsals

7.15 Bonus

7.45 Lahina Bay

8.15 Rosa Mystica

STRATFORD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.30 Tardree

6.00 Light N Strike

6.30 Shantou Express

7.00 Atlantic Storm

7.30 Lil Codey

8.00 Dhowin

8.30 Gerard Mentor

GIMCRACK

5.30 Toronto

6.00 Fanzio

6.30 Ennistown

7.00 Dogon

7.30 Sure Listen

8.00 Dhowin

8.30 Greystoke

HAYDOCK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Screaming Petrus

2.00 Bandinelli

2.35 Whoputfiftyinyou (nap)

3.10 Go Bears Go

3.45 Came From The Dark

4.20 Justcallmepete

4.55 Asad

GIMCRACK

1.25 L’Enclume

2.00 Golden Flame

2.35 Outgate

3.10 El Caballo (nb)

3.45 Winter Power (nap)

4.20 True Jem

4.55 Kingmania

Northerner – 1.25 Carlos Felix (nb); 4.20 Bicep (nap)

YORK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.40 Northern Express

2.20 Sunset And Vine

2.55 Sir Titus

3.30 Mighty Blue

4.07 Looking For Lynda

4.42 Blenheim Boy

5.15 Tamaska

GIMCRACK

1.40 Safe Voyage

2.20 Conservative

2.55 Night On Earth

3.30 Believe In Love

4.07 Just Janet

4.42 Vaccine

5.15 Maywake

Newmarket – 3.30 Believe In Love (nb); 4.42 Golden Voice (nap).

GOODWOOD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.10 Baccarat Baby

1.45 Bosh

2.15 Victory Chime

2.50 Oman (nb)

3.25 Lone Eagle

4.00 Hyanna

4.35 Sir Henry Cotton

GIMCRACK

1.10 Fully Wet

1.45 Evocative Spark

2.15 Brentford Hope

2.50 Oman

3.25 Third Realm

4.00 Crema Inglesa

4.35 Mr Beaufort