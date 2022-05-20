ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a Texas Railroad Commission runoff is drawing unusal attention

By Monica Madden
 4 days ago
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Friday marks the last day of early voting before the May 24 runoff election, where several statewide races for both parties will be on the ticket.

One race that is drawing unusual attention is the state’s Railroad Commission. Despite the name, the three members on the commission have nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with regulating the state’s oil and gas.

14-year oil and gas attorney Sarah Stogner pushed incumbent Wayne Christian into a runoff after the March 1 primary.

Stogner will admit, her profile and name recognition definitely increased after a video of her went viral in February, featuring her semi-nude riding a pump jack.

“It was really meant to be ‘tongue in cheek’ and funny and grab attention,” she explained.

Stogner used the video on her social media channels with her campaign logo over it, but said the video was originally part of a documentary — not for campaign purposes.

“It’s not prim and proper. So yes, the pearl-clutching traditional GOP has been a little bit not happy with it, I would say. But it served its purpose. I got everyone’s attention,” she said. “And now we’re actually talking about the issues. So I needed something. And when you don’t have money, you have to get people’s attention.”

Her campaign has been built upon mostly grassroots organization and social media outreach. It also started originally with a pledge to not take any campaign contributions. That changed the week early voting kicked off.

Christian has railed against Stogner for taking a nearly $2 million donation after her earlier assertions to refuse contributions.

Over the last month, we’ve reached out to Christian’s campaign for an interview. While he declined, he did send recorded statements.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for Sarah Stogner to criticize me for taking a contribution from someone who recently had business before the Railroad Commission,” he said in audio sent to KXAN.

Stogner said it was a difficult decision accepting the money, which was given to her by a wealthy West Texas rancher and friend, Ashley Watt. Stogner said Watt told her to “get her ego out of the way” and accept the money in order to blast out television ads in the final week before the runoff.

“I wanted to give it my all and do my best, and I didn’t want to wonder ‘what if,’ if I had lost and not taken the money, then what good does that do?” she said.

Stogner wants to “bring transparency, so that those with the subject matter expertise have access to the information to help us fix these issues,” she said. “We need to make sure that we’re able to continue producing oil and natural gas in Texas and prevent federal intervention.”

In his audio, Christian said he’s “the only candidate in this race with a proven record of fighting back against the radical Biden administration and standing up for American energy independence.”

If you did not vote in the primary election, you can vote in the runoffs on either the Republican or Democratic ballot, but not both.

Beto O’Rourke holds town hall in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) – Beto O’Rourke was in Killeen on Monday at the VFW to share his plans to support veterans if elected governor. O’Rourke spoke on three major issues concerning veterans – such as ending veteran homelessness, reducing veteran suicide and being there for the current generation of veterans. “You’ve served your country,” […]
KILLEEN, TX
Local educators assigned to Teacher Vacancy Task Force

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Three Central Texas educators have been assigned to the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force. These educators are Pam Fischer of Provident Heights Elementary, and the Waco Independent School District’s PreK-5th Grade Physical Education; Superintendent Chane Rascoe, of the Lampasas Independent School District; and Superintendent Narciso Garcia, of Vanguard […]
TEXAS STATE
Progressives hope Roe threat will help unseat Cuellar in Texas

Progressives and moderates are putting all their might into a south Texas runoff with outsized implications. On Tuesday, Jessica Cisneros will compete against Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in one of the most high-profile Democratic match-ups in this year’s midterm cycle. A 28-year-old attorney and daughter of immigrants, Cisneros is challenging the most conservative Democrat in […]
TEXAS STATE
Court of appeals upholds block on major provisions Florida’s social media law

A court of appeals on Monday upheld a block on major provisions in Florida’s controversial social media law that would bar companies from banning politicians, siding with tech industry groups that oppose the measure.  The 11th Circuit’s unanimous 3-0 decision to block most provisions in the law comes as the tech industry awaits a decision […]
FLORIDA STATE
Oklahoma Panhandle State appoints next president

GOODWELL, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical Colleges Board of Regents recently announced the appointment of Julie Dinger as the next president of Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU). The regents are expected to “formally consider” Dinger’s appointment at the next board meeting on June 1. OPSU’s website explained that Dinger will start on […]
GOODWELL, OK
2 ‘alleged’ Salmonella cases reported in Texas amid Jif peanut butter recall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the J. M. Smucker Co. announced the recalling of select Jif peanut butter products for potential Salmonella contamination, two cases were reported in Texas. The recall comes after an outbreak of infections in several states linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced by the company’s facility in Lexington, Kentucky. According […]
TEXAS STATE
Texas DPS offers safe driving tips for Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) published a reminder for drivers to celebrate safely as they enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Until May 30, DPS said that Texas Highway Patrol will participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Further, […]
TEXAS STATE
