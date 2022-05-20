ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alicia Vikander showcases her sensational style in a quirky black blouse and matching shorts as she attends Vanity Fair dinner in Cannes

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Alicia Vikander showcased her sensational style on Friday evening as she attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner in Cannes.

The actress, 33, put on a leggy display in a pair of black shorts and a quirky top at the lavish event which took place during the 75th annual Film Festival.

She elevated her height in a pair of black heels and completed the look with a small handbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9BgV_0flEjmWg00
Wow! Alicia Vikander showcased her sensational style on Friday evening as she attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner in Cannes

The brunette beauty rocked the wet hair look while sporting a nude makeup palette with a swipe of pink blush.

She was joined by her film star husband Michael, 45, who looked dashing in a navy blazer and matching trousers, teamed with a white unbuttoned shirt.

Also in attendance was Noomi Rapace, who made a bold fashion statement in a red mini dress which she wore underneath a brown coat.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actress, 43, donned a vibrant yellow Louis Vuitton crossbody bag as she put on a loved-up display with her boyfriend, singer Victor Thell, 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOC0g_0flEjmWg00
Stunning: The actress, 33, put on a leggy display in a pair of black shorts and a quirky top at the lavish event which took place during the 75th annual Film Festival

After Cannes was entirely cancelled in 2020 and held under strict health protocols in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glamour on Tuesday night for the Opening Ceremony.

The film chosen to open the festival was Final Cut, a comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning The Artist.

There is set to be an array of TikTok stars taking to the red carpet this year after organisers sought to refresh their image by partnering with the video streaming platform, which is sponsoring an award for short films.

In total, some 35,000 film professionals are expected to attend the festival between May 17 and 28, hoping for a return to form for cinema's most glamorous event after two years when it was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jp8fh_0flEjmWg00
Looking good: She was joined by her film star husband Michael, 45, who looked dashing in a navy blazer and matching trousers, teamed with a white unbuttoned shirt

'We are ready. The town hall has just redone everything - the whole place - so we hope it will go well,' said Jeremie Tripet, manager of 'L'Avenue', a bistro just off the main drag known as La Croisette.

One major exception is the absence of Russians, due to the impact of sanctions over the war in Ukraine and a ruling from the organisers that state-linked delegates are not welcome. China is also expected to have a limited presence due to its continuing Covid restrictions.

But otherwise the festival is keen to put the pandemic in the past, with no mandatory masks or health passes this year - and no restrictions to partying.

Film fans can get stuck into the usual feast of new releases and competition entries, braving the festival's famously opinionated crowds, who are never shy about cheering and booing during screenings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkPeI_0flEjmWg00
Stylish: Also in attendance was Noomi Rapace, who made a bold fashion statement in a red mini dress which she wore underneath a brown coat

The two-week annual event will see hotly-anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick and King of Rock 'N Roll' biopic Elvis shown.

There's a lot of excitement around the Elvis Presley biopic from Australia's Baz Luhrmann, hoping to recreate the buzz he generated when he brought the can-can to Cannes with Moulin Rouge! 20 years ago.

Elvis, playing out of competition, sees newcomer Austin Butler stepping into The King's blue suede shoes. Tom Hanks plays his infamous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

There are 21 films in the race for the Palme d'Or, including the latest body-horror fable from David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future, starring Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPTT2_0flEjmWg00
Fashionista: The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actress, 43, donned a vibrant yellow Louis Vuitton crossbody bag as she put on a loved-up display with her boyfriend, singer Victor Thell, 30

The Canadian director told IndieWire it is likely to cause walkouts 'within the first five minutes'.

There are only five women directors in the competition, hoping to follow the success of last year's winner, Titane, which made Julia Ducournau only the second female to win the Palme.

Alongside all the glitz, festival director Thierry Fremaux said Cannes aimed to keep the war in Ukraine in the spotlight.

'Together we will have a great festival - we will think a lot about cinema without ever stopping thinking about Ukraine.'

The final film by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine last month, will get a special screening.

He was shooting a follow-up to his celebrated documentary Mariupolis, about the conflict in Ukraine's Donbas region, when he was reportedly captured and killed.

The main competition also includes exiled Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, who was unable to attend for his two previous nominations due to a politically charged conviction for embezzlement back home.

Fremaux said the festival wanted to lend a hand to 'the Russians who take risks to resist' while offering 'absolute and non-negotiable support to the Ukrainian people'.

The jury charged with selecting the winners this year includes Indian superstar Deepika Padukone and Iran's two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi, and is headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The world's biggest film festival will conclude with the Closing Ceremony on May 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opus1_0flEjmWg00
Trip to France: After Cannes was entirely cancelled in 2020 and held under strict health protocols in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glamour on Tuesday night for the Opening Ceremony

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anne Hathaway Blew Fans Away With This Ethereal White Gown For Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway was another Hollywood star heating up the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week. On Thursday night, the Oscar winner rocked the fashion world with her sophisticated style choice for the premiere of her new movie, Armageddon Time. Wearing a white sequin Armani Privé gown, Hathaway looked angelic and practically floated down the red carpet in front of the throngs of photographers. The simple strapless neckline allowed for her Bulgari “Mediterranean Reverie” necklace with a 107.15-carat cushion-cut sapphire be the statement piece. The dress also featured a shawl that doubled as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Thierry Fremaux
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria stuns in a plunging orange dress while Elle Fanning is elegant in a black A-line gown as they attend L'Oréal Paris' anniversary dinner amid Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning wowed for the second time on Wednesday as they donned glam ensembles to attend L'Oréal Paris' 25th anniversary dinner amid Cannes Film Festival. The Desperate Housewives star, 47, oozed confidence as she slipped into a plunging orange dress for the evening, after earlier turning heads at the Top Gun: Maverick screening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amal Clooney's head-turning dress has amazing details

Amal Clooney has the most enviable wardrobe and has never been afraid to push new style trends. When the statuesque lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, appeared in New York on Thursday evening we were reminded of what we've been missing. Stepping out of the Whitby Hotel in Midtown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Shorts#The Vanity Fair#Navy#The Red Carpet#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman wows fans as she dazzles in sheer sequin crop-top

As Nicole Kidman promotes back to back movie and series releases including Roar and The Northman, her looks on the red carpet only get better and better!. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. While known for dazzling audiences in fabulous gowns of all sorts...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

The Queen invites new companion to live at Windsor Castle

The Queen has moved her trusted aide and confidante Angela Kelly into Windsor Castle as she continues to grapple with her mobility issues. Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, as The Sun reports, has moved into a suite next to hers, and reportedly also has a 42 inch TV in her room.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Britney Spears shares racy photo hours after baring her soul

Britney Spears has bared her soul in a lengthy Instagram post, following it with a racy photo that bared more than just her soul. In the heartfelt post, Spears said that she doesn’t want to speak about the “traumatic” experiences from her conservatorship anymore. “I don’t want...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Katharine McPhee, 38, stuns in an elegant black gown beside tuxedo-clad husband David Foster, 72, as they attend his foundation's A Night On Broadway gala in Toronto

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster were dressed to the nines as they attended an event for the legendary music executive's charitable organization on Saturday. The 38-year-old singer stunned in a black cutout gown while the 72-year-old 16-time Grammy Award winner looked sharp in a navy blue tuxedo when they walked the red carpet at the David Foster Foundation Gala: A Night On Broadway at Hotel X Toronto.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy