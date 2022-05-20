ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: SoundCloud & ‘NBA 2K’ Announces Winners of 2K Beats The Search Contest

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 4 days ago

Source: SoundCloud / NBA 2K

These “SoundCloud rapper’s” dreams have come true thanks to the 2K Beats The Search Contest, which will now see their tracks live in NBA 2K22 .

Soundcloud and NBA 2K’s global music search for the next emerging artist for 2K Beats The Search Contest is over. Starting Friday (May 20), 4KPHIL , J Nolan , Jamari , KC Carter , Lulu Be ., Neek , OttoMattic , Samad Savage , Shiwan , and Third Coast Chris were announced as the 10 artists joining the NBA 2K22 season 7 soundtrack.

Fans will be able to enjoy the emerging artists’ songs while perusing NBA 2K22 menus in the updated playlist on SoundCloud.

The chosen few were hand-selected by SoundCloud and NBA 2K from more than 15,000 submissions. They now join Aitch, Freddie Gibbs , Megan Thee Stallion , Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Skepta, Smino, and many more who featured in 2K Beats.

“I grew up playing NBA2K and the NBA as a whole,” says 4KPHIL. “Rap music goes hand in hand with the game of basketball, and I’m ecstatic to have my song included in the 2022 soundtrack.”

Get to know the artists below:

  • 4KPHIL : 4KPHIL has been making beats and uploading tracks to SoundCloud from his apartment in Harlem for the last few years. On the heels of his winning, head-bopping track “Young Picasso,” his next project, Pay-Per-View is due out May 31.
  • Jamari : Jarmari’s track “Summit” features melodic hooks and an effortless flow. From Elgin, Illinois, Jamari makes music that serves as an extension of his personality and life experiences.
  • J Nolan : Hailing from Atlanta, J Nolan has been making music on SoundCloud for over a decade. When making his track “Splash,” his primary goal was to make something that he could “play at disrespectful volumes with my friends and have the time of our lives.”
  • KC Carter : Based in Atlanta by way of Chicago, KC Carter’s track “Cash Flow” is an energetic bop and one of the lead singles from his new album Letters to a Dreamer.
  • Lulu Be. : Lulu Be. makes music for fans that want to dance, and “Gimme Dat” is proof, featuring her fast flow, meows, and playful sound effects over a dance-heavy beat. The Chicago turned LA native is inspired to create while daydreaming and listening to various beats.
  • Neek : Los Angeles rapper Neek makes music to tell his stories to the world. His track “Shaggy” is a timeless hit that puts his lyrical skills front and center.
  • OttoMattic : Making music on SoundCloud for over 12 years, OttoMattic has refined his distinct personal sound. Like his track “Rounds (Part 3),” OttoMattic strives to spread positivity with his music.
  • Shiwan : Connecticut-based rapper Shiwan studies various artforms, including films, to pull inspiration. He makes music to help listeners go about their day-to-day lives and inspire a motivational outlook.
  • Samad Savage : The 25-year-old NJ native is inspired by his own life events. His glow-up track “Momma I Made It” is a fun, catchy tune to which he hopes fans will relate.
  • Third Coast Chris : Atlanta’s Third Coast Chris loves to collect vinyl records, which inspires him to create sample-based productions. His track “Cruise Control Pt. 2” features old-school, jazzy production and an infectious, melodic hook.

Photo: SoundCloud / NBA 2K

