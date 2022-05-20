ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

I’m a Dollar Tree fan – six ways to organize your car for cheap

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2yms_0flEjY7O00

A YOUTUBER has shown how to organize your car using only items from Dollar Tree.

With energetic children and constant pickups and drop-offs, the car can be a disorderly mess for families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSl1z_0flEjY7O00
These simple Dollar Tree hacks can easily organize your car Credit: Youtube / Radiate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUeCk_0flEjY7O00
With boxes in the trunk, the trunk can be easily organized and cleaned Credit: Youtube / Radiate

But social media creator Radiate's upload from 2020 is helping out viewers.

The content creator started off by heading to her local Dollar Tree and purchasing all the necessary products.

She then went ahead and vacuumed her trunk, before placing box organizers to divide the trunk.

She puts cords, blankets, paper towels, and some water bottles in the box organizers to have everything clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnzXS_0flEjY7O00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0a46_0flEjY7O00

Radiate then moved onto the passenger seat to clean up all the mess prior to wiping down the interiors.

From there she placed another box to put her child's goods, including some snacks, toys, coloring goods, and diapers.

With a designated bin it is easy to keep everything organized instead of having to rummage through the car.

Another hack is putting miscellaneous items in a snack container from the Dollar Tree, which you can then put in the glovebox.

She also purchased some pens from the store and put them in a toothbrush case to ensure they do not get lost.

To clean inside the air vents and small crevices in the car, Radiate recommends buying a foam brush and cleaning the tiny areas.

She also bought a folder to put in all of her car paperwork, which can go inside the glovebox as well.

Having an organized glove box with all the essentials, including napkins, baby wipes, and car paperwork can save you great space.

She then bought some hooks to place your purses to prevent any falling while driving.

Last but not least, she bought a cereal container to utilize as a trash bin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyJ2F_0flEjY7O00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7Pxo_0flEjY7O00

With More than 868K views and 1.1K comments, one user wrote: "I appreciate the honesty and you showing us how an average persons car gets messy! Thanks for the great ideas, cant wait to try them!"

Another account commented: "The emergency kit using the snack cup is genius! I do recommend keeping snacks in a hard plastic storage container so snacks don’t get crunched up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iABvz_0flEjY7O00
With a rectangular bin, she can effortlessly put all of her child's toys and goods instead of making a big mess Credit: Youtube / Radiate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsHxr_0flEjY7O00
Having all necessary miscellaneous items in a small container can easily help you navigate them during a car ride Credit: Youtube / Radiate

