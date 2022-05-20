ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Woman Attacked By 7 Dogs

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqFMT_0flEjQ3a00

Photo: NewsWeek

A California woman, whose identity has not been released to the public, was attacked by seven dogs early this morning and was unable to fight them off. According to KTLA , the woman was found face down in the dirt, and her body was covered in blood. A man who identifies as Fred , was driving down the road near Lake Los Angeles in Northeast Antelope Valley and saw the woman on the side of the road.

“I was driving down the road and I witnessed a young lady being attacked by seven dogs,” Fred shared with KTLA .

When he arrived to the scene the dogs were still attacking the woman, so he pulled over to help her. He got out of his car and ran onto 182nd Street to get the dogs away from her. It was midnight, but Fred could see that the woman was entirely unconscious, and was very bloody.

“The dogs roam out here and attack cars and everything."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department soon arrived to help treat the victim and noted dog bites across her face and head. She was taken to the hospital and her age and condition remain unknown. KTLA mentioned that no one knew if the dogs had an owner, or if they were strays.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Young girl hospitalised after coyote attack on Californian beach

A young girl was hospitalised with serious injuries following a coyote attack on California’s Huntington Beach, authorities have said. The coyote attacked the young girl on Thursday night in an area north of the pier on Huntington Beach, police said in a statement on Friday. The child, who has not been named, was found by responding officers with “serious but non-life threatening injuries” at about 9.45pm, the Huntington Beach Police Department said. A video shared on social media, which was obtained by Fox 11, meanwhile showed the moment a coyote approached the young girl and attacked her, causing her...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Newsweek#Ktla
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, turns up in jail after being reported missing by her family

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan King, who was believed to be missing for 10 days, has been in custody for nearly two weeks after being arrested on suspicion of burglary by the LAPDKing, 29, was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Her family had been working to publicize her disappearance when the LAPD confirmed she was in their custody.King was arrested by the LAPD on April 28 on suspicion of residential burglary. She is being held on $25,000 and was being housed at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy