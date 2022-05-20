ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Torino 0-3 Roma: Tammy Abraham brace and a penalty from Lorenzo Pellegrini help Jose Mourinho's side guarantee a sixth-placed finish in Serie A... as all eyes turn to Turin ahead of Europa Conference League final on Wednesday

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tammy Abraham scored twice to help Roma win at Torino 3-0 on Friday and seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week.

Both Abraham goals came in the first half of Roma's final Serie A match. The England international took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions in a fantastic first season at the Italian club.

Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a second penalty for Roma 12 minutes from time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dH736_0flEjNed00
Roma sealed a 3-0 victory over Torino in the Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR25B_0flEjNed00
Striker Tammy Abraham notched a first-half brace to guide Jose Mourinho's side to the win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Vjtw_0flEjNed00
Lorenzo Pellegrini made it a comfortable 3-0 win when he scored from the penalty spot

It was Roma's first Serie A win in more than a month and ensured Jose Mourinho's team finished at least sixth, securing a spot in next year's Europa League regardless of what the teams below it manage on Saturday.

Roma meets Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Both Abraham goals came following huge mistakes in the Torino defense.

For the opener in the 33rd minute, the home side gave the ball away in its own half and Pellegrini found Abraham, who turned Torino defender David Zima inside out before riding a tackle and firing into the bottom right corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlzIO_0flEjNed00
England international Abraham struck his second goal from the penalty spot in the match

Roma doubled its lead when Torino defender Ricardo Ivan Rodriguez played a horrible back pass and, in Etrit Berisha's attempt to get to it, the goalkeeper tripped Abraham.

Abraham struck the resulting penalty coolly down the middle three minutes before halftime.

When substitute Nicolo Zaniolo was barged over by Alessandro Buongiorno in the second half, Pellegrini converted into the bottom left corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVkY4_0flEjNed00
Pellegrini converted from the penalty spot into the bottom left corner lat on in the second-half

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's one of the great substitutions in Premier League history!': Pep Guardiola is hailed as a GENIUS by Micah Richards and Roy Keane for game-changing Ilkay Gundogan move that sparked comeback to win Manchester City the title

Pep Guardiola was hailed 'as one of the best coaches ever' by Roy Keane after the Spaniard's substitutions proved crucial in Manchester City winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season. City knew that a win over Aston Villa would guarantee them the trophy, but were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland strolls around Manchester after landing in the UK on a private jet to sign his £400,000-per-week deal and put the finishing touches to his £51m move from Dortmund following medical checks in Barcelona

Erling Haaland has been snapped strolling around Manchester on Tuesday night after the £51million hotshot landed in England to complete the final formalities of his move from Borussia Dortmund to Man City. The Premier League champions announced two weeks ago that the Norway international will join Pep Guardiola's squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Football comes easy to him, he is a joyful player': Sportsmail visits Liverpool superstar Luis Diaz's first clubs in Colombia and charts his rise from a malnourished teenager to an Anfield hero ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid

It is just after 7am at Cancha Bombona, the simple training ground of Barranquilla FC, but already a group of ambitious teenage footballers are hard at work. One young man, with No 28 on his shorts and a distinctive haircut, catches the eye. As the temperature soars, he stays cool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Brom release Manchester United target Sam Johnstone and former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll as Baggies get rid of TWELVE players after a miserable season

West Brom have released 12 players including England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll after a disappointing season in the Championship. Johnstone, Carroll and midfielder Romaine Sawyers are the big names on the list that will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer. The Baggies...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
David Zima
Person
Etrit Berisha
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Tammy Abraham
Daily Mail

Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as one of Real Madrid's game-changers and has helped bail them out on their passage to the Champions League final... mentored by Karim Benzema, Liverpool are among the clubs regretting missing out on him

When a young Eduardo Camavinga was in school one day, looked out the window and saw fire engines hurtling past at the time he thought little of it. It was only at the end of that day that one of his teachers approached him and his younger sister to break the devastating news.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka becomes the first high-profile player to admit she may SKIP Wimbledon after tournament was stripped of ranking points... as she says 'it'll be more like an exhibition' if she competes at SW19 next month

The spectre of Wimbledon having a weakened field was further raised when Naomi Osaka yesterday hinted she may skip it for the second year running. After being knocked out in the first round of Roland Garros by Amanda Anisimova of the US, the four-time Grand Slam champion became the biggest name to suggest the lack of ranking points could dissuade her from returning to the grass.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Get over it Gary! Sky reporter Cotterill tells Erik ten Hag to 'learn' from compatriot Louis van Gaal - after being rebuffed by new Man United boss when he pestered him for an interview at Selhurst Park

Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill has bizarrely told Erik ten Hag to 'learn' from his compatriot Louis van Gaal after the Manchester United manager rejected his persistent attempts to interview him following his new club's defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday. Cotterill posted a picture of him alongside Van Gaal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho will step up his efforts to lure Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz to Roma this summer as he looks to shake up his squad for next season after the Europa Conference League final

Jose Mourinho is expected to step up his efforts to bring Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz to Roma after Wednesday’s Europa Conference League Final. The Brazilian has been on Roma’s radar since last summer and Villa are likely to consider offers for him, given there is only one year remaining on his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torino#Serie A#Italian#Europa League#Feyenoord
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp is crowned LMA Premier League Manager of the Year and tells the audience at the glitzy award dinner that Liverpool 'are already over' their narrow title miss as they get set for the Real Madrid Champions League final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers' Association Premier League Manager of the Year. The Reds won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after beating Chelsea following a penalty shoot-out at Wembley on each occasion, but saw Manchester City finish a point ahead of them to claim the Premier League title on a dramatic final day of the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa make double-your-money offer of £120,000-per-week to James Tarkowski in bid to beat Everton and Fulham in race to sign defender on free transfer from Burnley

James Tarkowski is weighing up a double-your-money offer, worth around £120,000-per-week, from Aston Villa as they bid to win the race to sign the defender. Villa are rivalling Everton and Fulham to sign centre-back Tarkowski who will be a free agent this summer when his contract at relegated Burnley expires.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mason Mount 'will more than DOUBLE his £80,000-a-week wages at Chelsea once Todd Boehly's takeover is complete' as a reward for his fine form with Thomas Tuchel keen to build his team around the England midfield star

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Mason Mount a substantial pay rise once Todd Boehly's consortium complete their takeover of the club. The 23-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is a key member of both the Chelsea and England set ups. Mount...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho will have the words of Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears as the Roma boss seeks to complete the current set of European honours by winning Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory. The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League final battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Rooney's unforgettable overhead kick, title fireworks at Anfield and Leicester's 5,000-1 triumph sealed with a kiss... Iconic Premier League moments from the past 20 years are immortalised in Barclays' 'Shot of the Century' competition

It's the world's most watched league and each season never fails to provide us with unforgettable moments of beauty and drama. The job of the skilled photographers sitting pitch-side at Premier League games is to capture forever these wonderful events. So to mark 20 years of Barclays' Premier League sponsorship,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu switches agents and joins the same group as Jamie Vardy ahead of a potential move this summer... with Tottenham and Chelsea among those monitoring the Turkish international

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has switched agents ahead of a pivotal summer in his career. The Turkey international, who has one year remaining on his contract, has joined Los Angeles-based agency Wasserman. The company already looks after a raft of Premier League talent including Soyuncu's Leicester teammates Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool legend John Barnes accuses Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo of causing 'disunity and disharmony' at Old Trafford and claims the Red Devils would have finished higher in the table WITHOUT the Portuguese forward

Liverpool legend John Barnes has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of causing 'disunity and disharmony' at Manchester United. The Portuguese scorer finished the season as the Red Devils' top scorer with 18 top-flight goals after returning to Old Trafford last summer. But United have endured their worst season in their Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I know how special it is': Thibaut Courtois insists he was 'dying for years' to join Real Madrid from Chelsea - in the wake of PSG star Kylian Mbappe rejecting the Spanish giants to remain in Paris

Thibaut Courtois has claimed he was 'dying for years' to join Real Madrid as the club responds to Kylian Mbappe's shocking snub of the Spanish giants. Paris Saint-Germain's star forward, 23, was expected to join Los Blancos this summer on a free transfer when his contract in the French capital expired.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SERIE A SEASON REVIEW: Sandro Tonali was AC Milan's magician as he led them to their first Scudetto in 11 years, while Salernitana pulled off a MIRACLE to survive on the last day despite a 4-0 loss... but Juventus flop Moise Kean failed to impress

The Serie A season has drawn to a close after an exciting climax to the season that saw AC Milan beat their rivals Inter to the Scudetto - their first title for 11 years. It was a fiercely fought title race that could have gone either way as the points average for the top two teams in the division dropped with tension mounting before the Rossoneri claimed their triumph.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio claims he warned Paul Pogba that returning to Manchester United 'was not the right move'... with the Frenchman urged to return to Turin after a frustrating spell at Old Trafford

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has revealed he told Paul Pogba not to sign for Manchester United in 2016 because it was ‘not the right move for his career’. Marchisio played with Pogba from 2012-2016 before the Frenchman sealed a club record £89million move back to Old Trafford.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni 'to join Real Madrid for £68m plus bonuses' this summer, with the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder set to choose the LaLiga giants over Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea

Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid over Liverpool this summer for a fee of around £68million, according to reports. The 22-year-old Frenchman is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and appears to have chosen the Bernabeu as his next destination. Real, still reeling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate calls uncapped Jarrod Bowen and James Justin into his England squad, with Fikayo Tomori and Ben White also in... but Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier and James Maddison all miss out

Jarrod Bowen and Justin James have been handed their first England call-ups but there is no room for in-form Leicester attacker James Maddison. Fikayo Tomori has also been handed a recall by Gareth Southgate for the forthcoming Nations League games against Hungary, Germany and Italy. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy