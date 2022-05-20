Town Hall Meeting To Identify New Strategies To Address Gun Violence

Northeast Ward Council Member Barbara Hanes Burke is hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, to identify new strategies for reducing gun violence. The meeting will be held at the Carl H. Russell Community Center, 3521 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem. All interested city residents are invited to attend.

The meeting will open with a panel discussion featuring Police Chief Catrina Thompson, Assistant Police Chiefs Wilson Weaver II and William Penn, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Superintendent Tricia McManus of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Retired District Judge Denise Hartsfield, Bishop Todd Fulton of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, and a representative of the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

Talitha Vickers, a community advocate and the marketing & business development manager for Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, will be the moderator. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions and make comments.

“This town hall is an opportunity for the public to let their voices be heard,” Burke said. “It is also an opportunity for all participants to offer solutions to the gun violence that has taken over our city.”