ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Car crashes into Missoula homes

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — A boy with special needs drove a vehicle off-road through a South Hills...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula officials search for missing man

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is searching for John Crepeau, 44, who was last seen yesterday in the Frenchtown area. Crepeau is 5-foot-10, weigh 110 pounds and currently has a mustache. He has known health conditions. He is believed to be traveling on a blue 2009...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Driver arrested following pursuit with law enforcement in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A driver was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement in Missoula Tuesday morning. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook officers tried to stop a Dodge Ram 1500, but the driver did not pull over and led officers on a chase. Other responding...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Attacks Woman in Walmart Parking Lot

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Walmart South for a reported assault that had occurred in the parking lot. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded to a disturbance at Walmart South,” Arnold said. “Upon arrival, an officer was flagged...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

'Lady in the Beer Glass' stolen from Lolo bar

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about the theft of the "Lady in the Beer Glass" from the KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo. The theft occurred on May 15. The suspects are believed to be in a newer, dark gray Chevrolet...
LOLO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Missoula, MT
Accidents
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Road crew makes it to top of Nez Perce Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest road crew has made it to the top of Nez Perce Pass. The drivers are now plowing snow off the Montana side and then plan to move over to clear off the Idaho side. Park rangers ask you to please avoid trying...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Inmate Attacks Cellmate Over a Missing Tablet

On May 20, 2022, Missoula County Detention Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the cells. When Detention Officers responded, they opened the cell door and observed 36-year-old Douglas Skoczek and another male standing a few feet away from each other. An officer placed handcuffs on the other male and escorted him to the Medical Unit. Officers noted that the male had a gash on his right hand, scratches on his neck and left ear, and an eye injury.
MISSOULA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Arson suspect held on $1M bond for 2021 Flathead Lake area fires

LAKE COUNTY – Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan has been charged with felony arson and is being held on $1 million bond for starting fires with a torch that led to three blazes last summer, including one that destroyed more than a dozen homes near Flathead Lake, according to the Lake County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Garland Streets
94.9 KYSS FM

An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County

Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

New approach to affordable housing in Missoula could be a model for the rest of the state

On the north side of Missoula, there are three buildings not far from the railyard on Wolf Avenue. They're rental properties on the radar of several organizations in town. “We call the folks who live here the Wolfies, and this is the Wolf Avenue property,” said Kaia Peterson, director of NeighborWorks Montana. NeighborWorks Montana is the state branch of a national nonprofit that helps people find creative ways to afford homes. Peterson has been working with the Wolf Avenue residents for more than a year now. She got involved after a friend of hers who lives in the neighborhood contacted her.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Pedestrian crossing signals to be installed in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — This Monday, pedestrian crossing signals will be activated as part of the Kalispell Parkline Trail and Linear Park Project. The installation of hybrid beacons and crosswalks will allow a system for motorists to stop and pedestrians to cross in a safe manner. Kalispell City Government posted...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Missoula’s El Cazador Will Close After Almost 30 Years

Too often we share stories about a Missoula business announcing its closure and leaving customers without their favorite establishment. And it's even worse when it's a restaurant! It's definitely no fun to have your favorite place here one day and gone the next. Those cravings never go away! So while news of El Cazador closing their downtown location might be shocking, it's a bit easier to swallow since we'll still be able to enjoy a meal at their other location on South Avenue.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte tree planting moved to June 1

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Butte, a community tree planting scheduled for Tuesday has now moved to June 1. Mainstreet Uptown Butte says voluteers and Alpine Tree Service have planted more than 50 trees this month so far, and due to some scheduling conflicts, tomorrow's planting has to be postponed.
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Ram It Into High Gear brings truck racing back to Helena

HELENA — On Saturday Helena’s group of tough trucks, mud bogs and rough runners, Ram It Into High Gear, had their show and shine event. The group started with founder Jacob Ogle, whose car journey started in a junkyard with a Ford Festiva. “I whacked the muffler off,...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy