Car crashes into Missoula homes

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is searching for John Crepeau, 44, who was last seen yesterday in the Frenchtown area. Crepeau is 5-foot-10, weigh 110 pounds and currently has a mustache. He has known health conditions. He is believed to be traveling on a blue 2009...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A driver was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement in Missoula Tuesday morning. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook officers tried to stop a Dodge Ram 1500, but the driver did not pull over and led officers on a chase. Other responding...
On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Walmart South for a reported assault that had occurred in the parking lot. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded to a disturbance at Walmart South,” Arnold said. “Upon arrival, an officer was flagged...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about the theft of the "Lady in the Beer Glass" from the KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo. The theft occurred on May 15. The suspects are believed to be in a newer, dark gray Chevrolet...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest road crew has made it to the top of Nez Perce Pass. The drivers are now plowing snow off the Montana side and then plan to move over to clear off the Idaho side. Park rangers ask you to please avoid trying...
On May 20, 2022, Missoula County Detention Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the cells. When Detention Officers responded, they opened the cell door and observed 36-year-old Douglas Skoczek and another male standing a few feet away from each other. An officer placed handcuffs on the other male and escorted him to the Medical Unit. Officers noted that the male had a gash on his right hand, scratches on his neck and left ear, and an eye injury.
WHITEFISH, Mont. - One person is walking away with only minor injuries after they were involved in a high-speed accident. Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports they responded to the high-speed accident on Highway 93 Sunday morning. A single occupant had to be extracted from the passenger vehicle involved and...
LAKE COUNTY – Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan has been charged with felony arson and is being held on $1 million bond for starting fires with a torch that led to three blazes last summer, including one that destroyed more than a dozen homes near Flathead Lake, according to the Lake County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.
KALISPELL, MONT. — Just over a year ago 15-year-old Brooke Hanson was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Jessica Farbstein, 39, struck and killed Hanson while she was on her way to go fishing with her friends. Farbstein pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide while under the influence...
Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
On the north side of Missoula, there are three buildings not far from the railyard on Wolf Avenue. They're rental properties on the radar of several organizations in town. “We call the folks who live here the Wolfies, and this is the Wolf Avenue property,” said Kaia Peterson, director of NeighborWorks Montana. NeighborWorks Montana is the state branch of a national nonprofit that helps people find creative ways to afford homes. Peterson has been working with the Wolf Avenue residents for more than a year now. She got involved after a friend of hers who lives in the neighborhood contacted her.
MISSOULA, Mont. — This Monday, pedestrian crossing signals will be activated as part of the Kalispell Parkline Trail and Linear Park Project. The installation of hybrid beacons and crosswalks will allow a system for motorists to stop and pedestrians to cross in a safe manner. Kalispell City Government posted...
Too often we share stories about a Missoula business announcing its closure and leaving customers without their favorite establishment. And it's even worse when it's a restaurant! It's definitely no fun to have your favorite place here one day and gone the next. Those cravings never go away! So while news of El Cazador closing their downtown location might be shocking, it's a bit easier to swallow since we'll still be able to enjoy a meal at their other location on South Avenue.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: The Missoula County Sheriff's Department reports that both eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 11 on highway 200 are now open. They say driver should expect minor delays.
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Butte, a community tree planting scheduled for Tuesday has now moved to June 1. Mainstreet Uptown Butte says voluteers and Alpine Tree Service have planted more than 50 trees this month so far, and due to some scheduling conflicts, tomorrow's planting has to be postponed.
HELENA — On Saturday Helena’s group of tough trucks, mud bogs and rough runners, Ram It Into High Gear, had their show and shine event. The group started with founder Jacob Ogle, whose car journey started in a junkyard with a Ford Festiva. “I whacked the muffler off,...
This 106 acre piece of land that sits directly on Flathead Lake is located in the small community of Somers, Montana. It is now Montana's 56th state park, the first park created in 3 years. Somers, Montana and our new state park are located on the northern tip of Flathead...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Public Schools board will take up an idea on Tuesday to use $1 million from the state to support a childcare pilot project at the historic Cold Springs School. The agenda says this would help strapped Missoula County families. The United Way is to...
