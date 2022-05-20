ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timonium, MD

401 Fox Chapel – Timonium Rancher for Sale

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Timonium home features three bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, and a finished...

CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends May 23 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending May 22, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Popular NoVa Ice Cream Shops For Tasty Cool Down

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in Northern Virginia. - Nicecream: 2831 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201. - The Dairy Godmother: 2310 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Eye On Annapolis

8 of the Most Iconic Music Venues in Maryland

You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million Mega Millions winner traveled to commonwealth for Mother’s Day, bought winning ticket at gas station

A Michigan man is $1 million richer — before taxes — after winning the lottery on a visit to Massachusetts for Mother’s Day. Daniel Sieloff, of Lenox, Michigan, and his fiancée traveled to the commonwealth to visit her family over Mother’s Day weekend. Before heading to the airport, he purchased the winning ticket at a Kingston gas station after stopping for gas and a coffee.
KINGSTON, MA
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
BALTIMORE, MD

