Cleveland, OH

Eric Eager: If Watson is available for a full season, division goes through Cleveland; Njoku could be worth gamble

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
 4 days ago

Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about where the Browns stand in the AFC, how the AFC North will play out and which team is the favorite entering season, the point differential between Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, whether David Njoku is worthy of a contract extension and where Kevin Stefanski ranks as a head coach right now.

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

