Only two prisoners have ever escaped from the Washington Corrections Center for Women since it opened in 1971, neither for very long. On April 10, 1996, Olivia Chambliss scaled the tall, chain link security fence, draped a jacket over the razor ribbon coiled at the top, crawled over and dropped to the ground. She was free for two hours before being found later that Wednesday night and returned to the Purdy-area prison, according to Washington State Department of Corrections spokesman Tobby Hatley.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO