Bend Police went on a wild goose chase Saturday after finding two goslings wandering near Purcell Blvd and Yeoman Rd, not far from Ponderosa Elementary. “You know we like to keep everybody safe, whether that’s our animal or people friends in our community,” Sheila Miller, Bend Police Department communications manager said. “Obviously the officer was concerned enough that we needed to get these animals somewhere safe.”

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO