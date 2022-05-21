ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading Into Denver Tonight To See Luke Combs Or Watch Sports? Be Prepared For Heavy Traffic

By Jesse Sarles
 5 days ago

(CBS4) – If you’re heading into Denver on Saturday for an event, be warned that there could be heavy traffic and backups. That’s because there’s a Rockies game at Coors Field, a country music concert at Empower Field at Mile High and a Mammoth playoff game at Ball Arena.

Denver police warned that drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

“Those traveling around Coors Field, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena area are encouraged to scout potential parking options, plan their routes and means of travel beforehand while allowing for plenty of extra time to arrive at their destination,” DPD wrote in a news release.

Police also encouraged people to use mass transit, carpool or use bikes to get where they’re going to avoid hassles. They also warned people taking ride shares to “enter and exit vehicles in safe areas and away from traffic.”

Luke Combs will be performing at Mile High, and the show is set despite cold temperatures that will be in the 30s . Stadium officials tweeted about the concert on Friday afternoon with a picture of Combs and a similar traffic message. “It is highly advised & encouraged that those attending should plan accordingly and provide ample time in arrival to Empower Field,” they wrote.

CBS Denver

Expect Higher Water Levels In Downtown Denver Tuesday Thanks To Cherry Creek Spillway Flush

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cherry Creek water levels running through downtown Denver will be higher than normal on Tuesday after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released higher-than-normal flows of water. It’s part of the annual sediment flushing to keep the dam’s outlet gates operating properly. (credit: CBS) “During normal operations, we generally release less than 100 cubic feet of water per second from the dam,” Katie Seefus, water manager, Omaha District, said in a statement. “Annual flushes help keep the gates clear of sediment so that the project can be operated reliably when needed to support its primary role of reducing...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Center’s ‘Quixote Nuevo’ Promises To Immerse Audiences In Tejano Culture

DENVER (CBS4) – In the final show of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theater Company season, “Quixote Nuevo” promises to immerse audiences in the Tejano culture while delving into a storyline of individual purpose between life and death. (credit: DCPA) The show, based in the fictional border town of La Plancha, Texas, is a modern twist on the original tale of Don Quixote. The storyline follows the tale of a man, Quixote, who is struggling with conquering his inner struggles during his final stages of life. In an interview with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, actor Raul Cardona boasted of the production’s storyline,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

La Alma Pool Closed For 2022, City Aims to Provide Transportation to Nearby Pools

(CBS4) — The City of Denver announced the pool at La Alma Recreation Center will not open this summer due to necessary repairs. La Alma’s Rec Center reopened earlier this month after the city closed the facility following a deadly shooting. An inspection determined subgrade beneath the deck eroded, and the bowl is at risk of failure. (credit: CBS) RELATED: La Alma Park And Recreation Center Reopens In Denver The council will hear a second reading of the bill approving funds for repairs next month. “The City wishes to use $2,000,000 of contingency from the Capital 22 Improvement Fund to complete design and rehabilitation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

It’s A Bird… A Thunderbird! Air Force Thunderbirds Help Celebrate Graduation Week

By Danielle Chavira COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Be prepared to see the Air Force Thunderbirds overhead across parts of Colorado this week. On Monday, they started practice runs ahead of graduation ceremonies later this week. Spaced 8 feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy on April 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The F-16s will also celebrate Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Erin Jackson on Tuesday. While the Air Force Academy graduation parade is also on Tuesday, the actual ceremony will be on Wednesday. That’s when the Thunderbirds will fly overhead as per tradition once the graduate toss their caps in the air. “Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and guidance from personnel on base,” the Thunderbirds stated on social media. The graduation ceremony can be watched on livestream.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
