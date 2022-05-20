3 Structures Destroyed In Simms Fire Burning Near Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three structures have burned in the Simms Fire that is burning near Montrose. The fire has burned a little more than 371 acres 15 miles southwest of Montrose since it started on Thursday afternoon.

The fire showed no significant growth overnight and was being aggressively suppressed on Friday. Air tankers and helicopters were used Thursday to make water drops on the fire.

Evacuations for those living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon remain in effect.

Three structures have burned and 10 others are threatened. The cause is under investigation.