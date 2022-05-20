ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

3 Structures Destroyed In Simms Fire Burning Near Montrose

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three structures have burned in the Simms Fire that is burning near Montrose. The fire has burned a little more than 371 acres 15 miles southwest of Montrose since it started on Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQG7x_0flEfYgs00

(credit: US Forest Service)

The fire showed no significant growth overnight and was being aggressively suppressed on Friday. Air tankers and helicopters were used Thursday to make water drops on the fire.

Evacuations for those living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon remain in effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqEpA_0flEfYgs00

(credit: US Forest Service)

Three structures have burned and 10 others are threatened. The cause is under investigation.

