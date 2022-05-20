ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

I’m risking Vladimir Putin’s wrath by turning my shop front into a vast anti-war mural

By Nick Parker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyvqN_0flEfU9y00

A BRAVE Russian has risked the wrath of rampaging Vladimir Putin by turning his shop front into a vast anti-war mural.

Peace protester Dmitry Skurikhin daubed, in dripping blood-red paint, slogans such as: “Peace to Ukraine, Freedom to Russia!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpRrR_0flEfU9y00
Peace protester Dmitry Skurikhin daubed, in dripping blood-red paint, slogans such as: 'Peace to Ukraine, Freedom to Russia!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjmW3_0flEfU9y00
His list of towns and cities blitzed by the invaders includes Mariupol, Bucha, Kherson, Borodyanka, Odesa, Irpin and Chernihiv

And he went on to catalogue his condemnation of the war in Ukraine by listing the names of some of the towns and cities blitzed by the invaders.

They include besieged communities and the scenes of Putin’s war crimes.

And the list — featuring Mariupol, Bucha, Kherson, Borodyanka, Odesa, Irpin and Chernihiv — is growing by the day.

Bearded Dmitry has also turned the roof of his store into a giant yellow and blue Ukrainian flag in Russko-Vysotskoye, eight hours drive north of Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upfFw_0flEfU9y00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TN6e_0flEfU9y00

He said: “I thought this would be a good way of getting information out.

“Because for the first few weeks of the war our people didn’t know what was happening.

“They thought that some kind of special operation was being conducted to remove drug addicts from the Ukrainian government.

“They didn’t know that Russia was shelling Ukrainian towns. Russians are being exposed to disinformation.

“They support the special military operation that they’re being told about on TV.

“But people are starting to realise that what’s really happening is a calamity.”

Dmitry’s protest came after Russian rock star Yuri Shevchuk, 65, blasted Putin’s war in front of 10,000 cheering fans asking: “People are now killed in Ukraine, what for?

“Why are our guys dying there? Friends, what are the goals, that the youth of Russia, [and] the elderly, women, children are dying for?

“Because of some Napoleonic plans of our Caesar?”

All protesters now risk jail terms after President Putin passed laws making it a criminal offence to criticise his war or Russian armed forces.

ZELENSKY RAGES AT 'HELL' IN THE EAST

EASTERN Ukraine has been turned into 'hell' by Vladimir Putin’s brutal invaders, president Volodymr Zelensky fumed yesterday.

And those responsible for leaving the region of Donbas “completely destroyed” would face justice, the Ukraine leader vowed.

He said in an address to the nation from the capital Kyiv: “It is hell there — and that is not an exaggeration.”

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s register of alleged war crimes stands at 12,836 cases — including the death of 232 children.

An upset Mr Zelensky added: “This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ngmp_0flEfU9y00
All protesters now risk jail terms after President Putin passed laws making it a criminal offence to criticise his war

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yuri Shevchuk
Daily Mail

'Karma is cruel': Ukraine hails 'payback' as blasts rock Putin ammunition depot on Russian soil in suspected missile strike by Zelensky's forces

Ukraine has hailed a suspected missile strike on Russian soil this morning as 'payback' and 'karma' for Putin's vicious attacks on its civilians. An ammunition depot caught fire in Belgorod, sending flames and smoke rising into the skies over Staraya Nelidovka in the early hours of the morning, as anti-air defences in border regions opened fire in what is suspected to be more attacks by Ukraine.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russko Vysotskoye#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy