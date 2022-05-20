ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘What is the point of having laws if our officers are being instructed not to enforce them?’

By Pete Zimmerman
 4 days ago

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s curfew plan making its way through the public safety committee, why he voted ‘no’ on the curfew change, and his plan to help combat violence in Chicago.

Is imposing a curfew an effective tool to combat crime?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 21

Yagottabkidding
3d ago

What's the sense in stopping someone with the likelihood of arresting them, only to shoot them down in cold blood while they're complying? The question has validity both ways.

Reply(1)
3
Bo Diddly
3d ago

Will Ray Lopez close Chicago's sanctuary city policy ? If so I'll get him a million votes.

Reply
6
The Truth
3d ago

Because we have a black mayor and a black superintendent of police

Reply(2)
15
John Williams
