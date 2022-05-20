Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘What is the point of having laws if our officers are being instructed not to enforce them?’
15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s curfew plan making its way through the public safety committee, why he voted ‘no’ on the curfew change, and his plan to help combat violence in Chicago.Is imposing a curfew an effective tool to combat crime? Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 21