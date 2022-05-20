ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

14-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge

By Will Gerard
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GwmF_0flEet8e00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday and is being held at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center for a shooting that occurred on April 26.

On April 26, Decatur Police responded to a shots fired call at the Concord Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a 49-year-old resident who had been shot. Officers considered it to be a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Officials said that Decatur Police detectives got a warrant for the teenager’s arrest on attempted murder charges.

The same teenager was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Officers said those charges stemmed from a shooting that happened at Lock Stock & Barrel on May 6.

Additionally, officers said he was previously charged with two separate gun offenses in September 2021 and March 2022.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Wcia#Lock Stock Barrel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy