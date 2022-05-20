ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hayley Kiyoko makes her own Lesbian Bachelorette history in 'For the Girls' video

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6VQF_0flEeYnV00

Hayley Kiyoko put a satirical spin on the Bachelorette in her new music video "For the Girls." The self-directed video, which dropped on Friday (May 20), is an all-queer recreation of the hit dating series.

Listen to Pop New Arrivals now on Audacy

Kiyoko teased the the music video on Instagram in April writing, “The queer dating show we all deserve.” Similar to the television phenomenon, the Pop singer is seen having one-on-one dates, kissing contestants and handing out roses. “‘For The Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability,” she said in a press release, according to US Weekly . “The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.”

Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley even made a surprise appearance at the end of the video. What’s more, the two just made their relationship IG official, following the “For The Girls” release party Thursday night. “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” Tilley captioned an Instagram Reel , confirming their rumored romance.

The new single is from Kiyoko’s forthcoming sophomore album Panorama , which is set for release in July.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 11

Kerry Schilf
4d ago

Can't wait to watch it. Will probably be on the child friendly Disney Channel.

Reply
16
Robin Sue
3d ago

Over weight big time health issues along with obvious mental health issues…. See where she’s at in 30 years

Reply
5
Related
POPSUGAR

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Confirm Relationship in "For the Girls" Video

Hayley Kiyoko has released a new video for her song "For the Girls," and it's most definitely for the girls — who like girls like boys do, as Kiyoko famously sings in her 2015 hit "Girls Like Girls." The video is a parody of "The Bachelorette" and features Kiyoko as the star, only this time she's in a queer version of the show, being romanced by a host of hopeful women vying for the final rose. It contains many "Bachelor" stereotypes, from tearful arguments between contestants to dramatic date montages.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Becca Tilley, Hayley Kiyoko appear to confirm romance after years of rumors

Bachelor Nation star Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko seemingly confirmed they are dating after years of speculation. Kiyoko dropped a lesbian “Bachelorette”-themed music video Friday for her song “For the Girls” in which Tilley makes an eye-catching appearance. In the video, Kiyoko, 31, plays the lead in a lighthearted, satirical take on the first night of the hit ABC show. She welcomes her contestants from the limos, has a few kisses and even holds a rose ceremony. The evening appears to be over until a car honks and out comes Tilley, 33, in a one-shoulder gold sequin gown. The video ends with Tilley...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Tilley
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Bachelorette#For The Girls#Lesbian#Us Weekly#Bachelor Nation#Ig#Instagram Reel#The Audacy App
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adele shares pics of Rich Paul after he misses her birthday party

She’s making you feel their love. Adele took to Instagram on Wednesday to assure fans she and Rich Paul are still going strong after he missed out on the singer’s birthday party last week. The “Oh My God” songstress – who turned 34 on May 5 – shared a series of snaps featuring her beau, including one where the two are standing in front of a large home. Other pics in the carousel showed the singer laughing alongside her man while promoting her album “30” at McDonald’s, catching a softball game with the sports agent and kissing Paul backstage during her “An Audience...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

58K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy