Doja Cat cancels The Weeknd tour and festival shows for tonsil surgery: 'I feel horrible'

Doja Cat has kept her promise to update fans after giving everyone quite a scare on Thursday, when she told followers that her "whole throat is f***ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon." Now, it looks like the worst-case scenario has actually come to be.

On May 19, Doja Cat alerted fans that a doctor "had to cut into" her left tonsil, adding that she "had an abscess in it." Doja went on to explain in graphic detail how she had been taking antibiotics for an infection before her big wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards , "but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it." Just a day later she dropped an even bigger bomb on fans... All upcoming shows are canceled.

"Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling," she said in a Tweet on Friday, May 20. "That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

We're wishing Doja a fast and complete recovery, and hopefully we'll be seeing and hearing a lot more from her when she makes her return -- in whatever form that may be .

