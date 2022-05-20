ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Stoughton May history

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
stoughtonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The five children of Mrs. Farberg, in Dunkirk, who have been having the small-pox, are now well, and there are no more cases of small-pox in the township. • Edgerton Reporter: There are at least two Stoughtonites who will give Edgerton a wide berth for some time. They are a...

www.stoughtonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stoughtonnews.com

Searching for the past

While the recent Syttende Mai celebration brought the area’s Norwegian roots back into focus, for one Dane County group, celebrating and discovering Norwegian heritage is an everyday adventure. The Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library (NAGC), located at 415 West Main St. in Madison, is the most comprehensive...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Parade returns to kick off Stoughton Memorial Day ceremonies

For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day parade will make its way down Stoughton’s Main Street. This year’s ceremonies are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 with the parade, which will line up at the corner of W. Main and South Prairie streets and head east on Main Street to the Mandt Center on S. Fourth St. The Memorial Day program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Mandt Community Center, 400 Mandt Pkwy.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys tennis: Stoughton ties for sixth at Badger East Conference meet

Senior Hayden Schreier finished fourth at No. 1 singles to lead the Stoughton boys tennis team to a sixth-place finish at the Badger East Conference meet on Friday, May 20, at Nielsen Tennis Courts in Madison. The Vikings collected two tournament points, tying Beaver Dam for sixth at the eight-team...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Baseball: Niko Jemilo homers in Stoughton’s loss to DeForest

DeForest exploded for nine runs in the first inning to earn a 16-2 win over the Stoughton baseball team in the Badger East playoffs on Friday, May 20, at DeForest High School. The Vikings fell to Beaver Dam 17-7 in a Badger East game on Tuesday, May 17, at Stoughton High School.
STOUGHTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Stoughton, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Community Calendar 5/26-6/2

The museum, located at 324 S. Page St., is open from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May 21 through Sept. 3.New show: FFA, FFA Alumni and Junior Fair. The museum closed on June 25 for Pioneer Day. For more information, visit stoughtonhistoricalsociety.org. Stoughton Farmers Market. Every Friday from May...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Betty Jean Dennison

Betty Jean Dennison, age 78, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2022. Betty was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to Wilmer and Lucille (Fillback) Roum. She and her six siblings grew up on the family farm in Highland. After high school, Betty moved to Madison, where she met Kenneth Tjugum. They married in 1963 and had two children, David and Debra. In 1971, they lost 7-year-old, David, to a drowning accident and divorced. Betty kept her faith through that horrific time and remained strong to raise Debi. In 1982, she married Randy Dennison, who she lost to cancer 22 years later. In 2006, she retired from the State of Wisconsin, where she worked for 32 years.
DODGEVILLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys lacrosse: Oregon/Stoughton picks up three nonconference wins

The Oregon/Stoughton boys lacrosse club picked up a pair of nonconference wins on Saturday, May 21. The Panther defeated Wausau 17-6 and beat Marquette University High School 19-4. That came after Oregon/Stoughton earned a 20-7 nonconference victory over Pacelli on Wednesday, May 18. Oregon 17, Wausau 6. Lake Rewey and...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Athlete of the Week: Stoughton boys tennis player Hayden Schreier

Hayden Schreier advanced to sectionals at No. 1 singles after a quarterfinals win at subsectionals on Monday. The senior also finished fourth overall at the Badger East Conference meet last week. For his overall performance, Schreier has earned Athlete of the Week honors. Stats. Wins: 2. Subsectional finish: Top four.
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy