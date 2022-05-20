Stoughton May history

Betty Jean Dennison, age 78, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2022. Betty was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to Wilmer and Lucille (Fillback) Roum. She and her six siblings grew up on the family farm in Highland. After high school, Betty moved to Madison, where she met Kenneth Tjugum. They married in 1963 and had two children, David and Debra. In 1971, they lost 7-year-old, David, to a drowning accident and divorced. Betty kept her faith through that horrific time and remained strong to raise Debi. In 1982, she married Randy Dennison, who she lost to cancer 22 years later. In 2006, she retired from the State of Wisconsin, where she worked for 32 years.

