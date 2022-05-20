ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Southeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was killed and two others remain hospitalized following a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. Metopolitan Police Officers responded to the shootings in the 1500 block of...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

Shooting at Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park around 2:15am

“The Third District is assisting Park Police with shooting investigation that happened in the Park located in the 2400 block of 16th St NW. at 2:15am. One adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The public is safe. Anyone with Information can call 202-727-9099 or contact US Park Police.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

“Both sides of Thomas Circle have been cleared of Encampments” Yesterday Morning’s Homicide Victim Identified

Thanks to Brady and Terry for sending photos. This follows yesterday morning’s shooting homicide in the circle. From MPD:. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Thomas Circle and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 9:47...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Special police officer shot and killed in Southeast

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - D.C. Police are searching for the gunmen who they say is responsible for murdering an on-duty special police officer from Prince George’s county. Shawn Minor’s brother, Antoine Minor, describes him as a fun-loving and protective man who leaves behind three kids. He says it’s...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spencer
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in Fairfax County crash near Bailey's Crossroads

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead and two people were hospitalized after a crash on a busy Fairfax County roadway. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of George Mason Drive in the Bailey's Crossroads area. Police say a vehicle turning into...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Man dead after overnight shooting in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting took place in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville Saturday night. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the location of a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southeast Dc#Violent Crime#Mpd
WUSA9

Police: 34-year-old man fatally shot Friday in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back on May 14, 2022. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating the homicide of a 34-year-old man that occurred in Southeast D.C. Police identified the man killed as Cedric Williams of Southeast, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Woman struck in apparent Alexandria hit and run

Fairfax County Police say a woman is in the hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Alexandria. It happened after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive. The car struck the female pedestrian, and the driver left the scene. She was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

2 Marylanders Face Federal Charges For Impersonating Deputy US Marshals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland residents face federal charges for impersonating deputy U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Antione Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, for false impersonation of an officer and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Co-conspirator Nijea Rich, 40, of Lexington Park is charged with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer, officials said. The suspects participated in criminal conduct while posing as U.S. Marshals, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman. He said the offense “presents a grave risk to the community and undermines all the incredible work done by deputies who have earned the right to wear our badge.” Officials said if convicted, Tuckson faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal on top of a maximum of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy.
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bus Driver Swerved To Avoid Collision Before Rollover Crash That Injured 27 People, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bus driver was swerving to avoid a collision Sunday morning when the bus rolled over on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Kingsville, according to preliminary details from the Maryland State Police. Based on their initial investigation, troopers determined that the bus was in the right lane when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, which veered off the road before it rolled over on its side, injuring 27 of the 47 people on board, troopers said. Fifteen of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and another 12 refused treatment at the scene of the crash. While the crash remains under investigation, authorities have ruled out impaired and distracted driving as factors that contributed to the wreck.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy