Tornado strikes northern Michigan; damage yet unknown

April 30, 1937 – May 17, 2022 (age 85) Mary Sybil Henington 4/30/1937 – 5/17/2022 “It’s our people that make us rich, not our things”. A child of the depression, born into poverty to an Arkansas sharecropping family; our Mom never felt poor. She did not wear shoes until she went to grade school, where they were required, and felt them to be an imposition. She grew up picking cotton in season, working the family garden and eating mostly what they grew and what various game Grampa brought back from the woods.

