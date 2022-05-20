Federal appeals court rules Lehigh County mail-in ballots without dates must be counted, could alter outcome of judge race from last year

A federal appeals court has ruled that the requirement for mail-in ballots to be dated by voters before they’re returned is immaterial and hundreds of Lehigh County ballots from the November election returned without dates must be counted.

The 3-page decision Friday from the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes just two days after attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, the Lehigh County Board of Elections and two judicial candidates argued the case. Five Lehigh County voters whose ballots were among those not counted because of missing dates were the plaintiffs.

The decision could decide the outcome of a race for a judge’s seat in Lehigh County Court that has been in limbo since November. Republican David Ritter holds third place in a six-way race for three judges’ seats but is only 74 votes ahead of Democrat Zachary Cohen. The 257 undated ballots could contain enough votes for Cohen to give him the lead.

The decision was issued by judges Theodore A. McKee, Joseph A. Greenaway Jr. and Paul B. Matey. It ordered the case back to U.S. District Court in Allentown, directing a judge to issue an order for the undated ballots to be counted. The panel said it would issue a detailed opinion explaining its reasoning for the decision later.

Joshua Voss, an attorney for Ritter, said his client is pleased the court issued the decision quickly but disappointed with the result.

“Once we receive the opinion we’ll evaluate any potential next steps,” Voss said.

Ritter could ask the Third Circuit to reconsider or request an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’m thrilled for these voters,” said attorney Adam Bonin. “Obviously I’m thrilled for my client Zac Cohen who has been fighting since November to make sure every vote would be counted in this election.”

The decision that the state law requirement for voters to date absentee and mail-in ballots isn’t a reason to disenfranchise voters who make the mistake of not dating their ballots has potential state-wide impacts, Bonin said.

“They didn’t just strike it down because of something unusual in Lehigh County in the last election. The court found this simply isn’t a material requirement,” he said. “As the 67 counties are going through their counts for the primary election, they need to look at this.”

But Marian Schneider of the ACLU of Pennsylvania cautioned that it’s difficult to assess the effect of the ruling without an opinion detailing the panel’s reasoning. She noted that the ballots in question represent 1% of all votes cast in Lehigh County in the November election.

“That could have a significant impact in a statewide election,” Schneider said.

She said the decision also reinforces the more-than-century-old principle that individuals have the ability to enforce their own rights under the Civil Rights Act.

“There was such a long history of these rights in the federal court system that it’s really gratifying to see a 3-0 decision in a federal appeals court that we don’t have to just limit this to the Department of Justice,” she said.

While Ritter could choose to ask the court to reconsider or request an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court, Schneider said it was difficult to assess the likelihood of further appeals before the court issues its full opinion.

In the brief judgment, a panel of three circuit court judges reversed a lower court’s ruling that the plaintiffs, five Lehigh County voters whose ballots were not counted in the November election, could not sue as individuals under the federal Civil Rights Act.

The panel also ruled that the requirement under the amendment to Pennsylvania’s election code that mail-in ballots have a handwritten date on the return envelope is immaterial under the section of the voting rights act that prohibits denying the right to vote because of paperwork errors that are not material in determining whether a person is qualified to vote.

“Accordingly, there is no basis on this record to refuse to count undated ballots that have been set aside in the November 2, 2021, election for Judge of the Common Pleas of Lehigh County,” the panel said.

