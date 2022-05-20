Carter County Criminal Court

Detectives with the Kingsport Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to seek answers and witnesses to a collision between two truckers at Kingsport’s Airport Parkway Exit, that lead to one trucker being shot to death Friday. 42 year old Alex Erik Miller of Edgewood, Maryland was shot following an incident involving the two vehicles making contact. The drivers pulled over and the situation escalated, resulting in Miller being fatally shot. A so far unnamed 34 year old is cooperating with police. Detectives will present their findings to the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Generals Office.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO