A scammer used a Saline County man's money against him, and now the local man is out $60,500. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 69-year-old Saline County man reported that on Friday he received an email allegedly from Geek Squad telling him that they were renewing his membership. In the email was the amount of the renewal fee and a phone number to call.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO