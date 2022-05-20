ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCHA finishes $434M repairs in Brooklyn — a 1% dent in the $40B backlog

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced the completion of $434 million worth of repairs to 37 buildings across nine NYCHA developments in Brooklyn on Friday.

While the repairs and renovations are certainly welcome by the more than 6,000 residents impacted by the most recent wave of construction, most of the 335 NYCHA developments are still in desperate need of repair.

“All New Yorkers have the same right to public safety and quality of life, no matter where they live, and today we take one major step closer to realizing those rights for 6,000 New Yorkers,” said Adams. “Even as this project has delivered the much-needed comprehensive improvements that New Yorkers deserve, it is clearer than ever that we need every tool available to do the same across the city.”

Improvements were made to 2,600 apartments and common spaces at Armstrong I, Armstrong II, Berry Street-South 9th Street, Independence Towers, Marcy Avenue-Green Avenue Site A, Marcy Avenue-Green Avenue Site B, 572 Warren Street, Weeksville Gardens and Williams Plaza.

Workers installed new roofs, elevators, windows, doors, plumbing fixtures, flooring and trash removal systems. They replaced kitchens, bathrooms and electrical panels.

Building entrances and facades were enhanced. Lobbies and hallways were beautified. Thousands of security cameras were installed. Lighting was added to common spaces and building exteriors.

Before and after exterior renovations at 572 Warren Street. Photo credit NYCHA

Community centers at the Berry Street and Armstrong campuses were also renovated.

All nine developments targeted for renovation got new boilers and heating equipment.

Before and after boiler replacement at 572 Warren Street. Photo credit NYCHA

Buildings were retrofitted to withstand extreme weather. Solar panels were installed on rooftops which will circulate electricity back into the buildings.

Developments with large Orthodox Jewish communities were equipped with Shabbat-compliant access controls for entrances and sinks designed to keep meat and milk dishes separate for easier observation of dietary laws.

Still, tenants at other NYCHA developments are facing dangerous housing conditions that have been a problem for years.

Just last week residents and politicians demanded repairs at the Bushwick Houses, where leaks, infestation and disrepair plague tenants.

As of May 2021, NYCHA had a $40 billion backlog of repairs and renovations. The completion of the most recent construction represents about 1% of the total estimated cost to bring all NYCHA housing up to acceptable standards.

norwoodnews.org

Bridge and Street Closures in The Bronx from May 20 to June 29

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has advised of the following street and bridge closures in the Bronx from May 20 to June 29. Bruckner Boulevard between 3 Avenue and Lincoln Avenue: This street will be closed Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 29 to facilitate crane operation.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYCHA workers see missing woman’s skeleton through window

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The skeleton of a Queens woman who was reported missing in January was discovered accidentally by NYCHA workers three months later while they were doing maintenance outside her bedroom window at South Jamaica Houses in Queens. PIX11 News has learned the woman, Marilyn McMichael, 54, may have been dead since […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NY Democrats fight over newly created 10th Congressional District

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With no incumbent running for office, the race is heating up for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes neighborhoods Manhattan and Brooklyn. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio threw his name into the ring along with another of other big contenders. He’ll face off against Congressman Mondaire Jones, who […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Can hits sidewalk while Mayor Adams chats with Brooklyn residents

NEW YORK - A small metal object reported to be a can landed not far from Mayor Eric Adams during a public appearance in Brooklyn on Friday. Adams held an informal gaggle with reporters outside a public housing complex in Williamsburg after a public event and then greeted residents. Then...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

New York City, NY
