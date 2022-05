After seven years of celebrating the legacy and experiences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the New York-based HBCU SpringComing festival is coming to Birmingham. This annual, weeklong fest celebrates the HBCU experience through events, scholarships, panels, and service activities and will do so for its first time ever in the South May 27-29, 2022.

