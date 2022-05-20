ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yankees-White Sox PPD, to be made up in doubleheader Sunday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lArTF_0flEW3P700
New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) walks off the field with a trainer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game on Friday night was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

The Yankees announced the postponement about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. The doubleheader Sunday will begin at 3:05 p.m.

New York was slated to start left-hander Nestor Cortes against White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. Both pitchers will start Saturday instead.

The rainout buys New York an extra day to sort out its banged-up bullpen. Reliever Chad Green left Thursday’s game in Baltimore with right forearm discomfort, and manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the injury may be significant. The team planned more testing before announcing a diagnosis.

Boone also said Triple-A right-hander Luis Gil has a “significant” injury and the team is planning its next action with him. The 23-year-old Gil made one start for the major league team this year and was considered important rotation depth.

The Yankees had been set to give away Andy Pettitte bobbbleheads Friday. That promotion has been rescheduled for a game June 10 against the Chicago Cubs.

___

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Watch: MLB Reporter Gets Soaked During Postgame Interview

The life of an on-field MLB reporter is not easy. Take, for example, what happened following Saturday's Toronto Blue Jays game. Toronto topped Cincinnati, 3-1, on Saturday. Following the game, Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae interviewed Bo Bichette. During the interview, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had some fun. Hopefully the Blue...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals Aroldis Chapman is dealing with concerning injury

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman failed to keep things close when called upon in the ninth inning on Sunday in a 1-1 game. He surrendered a leadoff home run to AJ Pollock and allowed one more run across in the inning as the Yankees lost to the White Sox. After the game, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Chapman has been dealing with an apparent injury, for which he’s been receiving treatment, via Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

White Sox’s Tony La Russa, Michael Kopech drop truth bombs after Tim Anderson quiets Yankee Stadium

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox had the last laugh in their three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, as Tony La Russa’s squad took with them back to Chicago a 5-0 win over the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. Prior to that, the White Sox beat the Yankees in an earlier game on the same day, 3-1. But the real fuel for the animosity between these teams in the series was spilled during the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Andy Pettitte
ClutchPoints

Yankees lose Joey Gallo following worrying injury update

The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal update ahead of their doubleheader on Sunday. With two games against the Chicago White Sox on the docket for Sunday, the Yankees will be without a pair of key players for both legs, and potentially longer. According to the team, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID-19 Injured List.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cardinals place Yadier Molina on bereavement list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list Monday. The Cardinals called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Herrera is expected to be the primary backup to Andrew Knizner while Molina is away from the club. Knizner is starting on Monday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Molina will also be ineligible for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

LINE: Yankees -327, Orioles +260; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. New York has a 29-12 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Yankees have gone 19-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Ppd#Yankees White Sox Ppd#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#Triple A#The Chicago Cubs
Pinstripe Alley

A different look at the Anthony Rizzo signing

The big market franchises have many advantages in the world of Major League Baseball, that’s simply a fact and can’t be refuted. However, that hardly guarantees success, and without the right people behind the decision-making process, it can all go south pretty quickly. It goes beyond the megadeals — finding the right complementary pieces to the roster is essential.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Yankees' Estevan Florial finding seat Tuesday

New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. Florial is taking a seat after starting the past two games. Aaron Hicks is shifting to center field in place of Florial while Miguel Andujar enters the lineup to play left field and hit seventh. The Yankees recalled Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

910K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy