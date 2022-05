The Chautauqua County Commission discussed problems involving an elevator on Monday. A recent power outage led to the courthouse's elevator ceasing to function. Maintance department representative Richard Hambleton suggested that they begin searching for bids for potential electrical work. Commissioner Rodney Shaw then suggested that he would first like to see a plan put in place to get someone out of the elevator in case of a power outage.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO