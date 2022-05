LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special class is being offered to Fern Creek High School seniors to help them beyond the classrooms. "We are preparing our seniors for life after high school," said Sara Abell, coach of the Fern Creek High School Academy. "We know that they are prepared academically. This is a way to make sure they have all of the life skills they need to be successful as adults."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO