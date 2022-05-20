‘Old Coot’ Awarded

(Willmar MN-) There is going to be a primary election in August for Kandiyohi County Sheriff. On Friday, Deputy Dan Burns filed to run for the office, joining current sheriff Eric Holien who filed Wednesday, and Deputy Eric Tollefson who filed Tuesday. Those three will face off against each other in the state primary August 9th, and the top two vote-getters will face each other in the general election November 8th. Also filing Friday was Fernando Alvarado of Willmar, who will be challenging incumbent Senator Andrew Lang in newly-formed Senate District 16. Vicki Davis of Willmar Friday filed for reelection to her Willmar Ward 2 City Council seat.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO