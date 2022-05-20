ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashby, MN

‘Old Coot’ Awarded

battlelakereview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Coot Award was presented by...

battlelakereview.com

WJON

Waite Park Approves Drive-Thru Plans for Potential New Restaurant

WAITE PARK -- A proposed restaurant in Waite Park has cleared a key hurdle. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 to allow a drive-thru at one of the Gateway Center multi-tenant buildings. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the property owner has been working...
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Third candidate files for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, setting up August primary show down

(Willmar MN-) There is going to be a primary election in August for Kandiyohi County Sheriff. On Friday, Deputy Dan Burns filed to run for the office, joining current sheriff Eric Holien who filed Wednesday, and Deputy Eric Tollefson who filed Tuesday. Those three will face off against each other in the state primary August 9th, and the top two vote-getters will face each other in the general election November 8th. Also filing Friday was Fernando Alvarado of Willmar, who will be challenging incumbent Senator Andrew Lang in newly-formed Senate District 16. Vicki Davis of Willmar Friday filed for reelection to her Willmar Ward 2 City Council seat.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Government
valleynewslive.com

Worker shortages shut down one summer program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owen is a 13-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. He’s been attending school at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo and his dad, Ron Hettich, says he loves school even with some complications that come with it. “He has to work super hard...
FARGO, ND
KDHL AM 920

$111 Million Damage Award in Minnesota Malpractice Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state's largest personal injury...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: Detroit Lakes High School Graduation Ceremony

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School Seniors graduated, Sunday. The 2022 class was the first to accept their diplomas in the new Lakeshirts Fieldhouse surrounded by friends and family. Senior Merrit Engrum spoke Sunday during the high school graduation ceremony reflecting on four years of schooling that...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

New E15 Fuel Authorization Could Spell Disaster for Lakes Area Boaters

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area boaters are being warned about a recent authorization allowing the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15). In April the Biden administration rolled back a ban on summertime sales of the high-ethanol gas blend in an effort to curb rising gas prices. E15 is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use because it causes marine engine damage, and will void marine engine warranty. Additionally, E15 fuel has been shown to make engines run hotter, increasing the potential of a catastrophic boat fire.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Police searching for missing woman from north central Minnesota

(Baxter, MN) -- Police in north central Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen on Tuesday evening. The Baxter Police Department believes 53-year-old Jessie Eue left her home on Golf Course Drive around 8:30 p-m. She hasn’t been seen since. Anyone with...
BAXTER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A recalled dehumidifier caught on fire at a Fargo home on Sunday afternoon. Fire crews were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located on 8th Street North, near 12th Avenue North. Authorities say the caller reported heavy black smoke coming from the...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Native and Husband Appear on Dr. Phil Show

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes native who found herself without wedding photos after Glasser Images’ abrupt closure was finally able to receive her wedding photos thanks to Dr. Phil. Brianne, a native of Detroit Lakes and her husband Bryce O’Neill now of Grand Forks, ND appeared...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
News Break
Politics
voiceofalexandria.com

Teens recovering after being pulled from icy river in western Minnesota

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Two teens who fell into a river late last week and were pulled out by strong currents are recovering. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the pair got into trouble after they fell into the Pelican River just south of Detroit Lakes a little after 2:30 p-m. Thursday. Both reportedly ended up about 100 yards from shore in frigid water.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 13-year-old girl reported missing now safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say Zyanya Berlin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL: Fargo Police want your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Zyanya Berlin was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at her home in south Fargo. Berlin...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

New details released on mother and child, Plaza Azteca shooting victims

FARGO (KFGO) – A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money to cover medical costs for 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her seven-month-old son, Dominique. They were shot by Malik Gill, the baby’s father on Wednesday at Plaza Azteca restaurant in Fargo. According to her family, writing on...
FARGO, ND

