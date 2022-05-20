ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Lake, MN

Battle Lake BPA Does Great At Nationals

 4 days ago

Students from the Battle Lake Business Professionals...

battlelakereview.com

Fast Casual

Freddy's takes on the Dakotas

Kansas-basedFreddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has entered North and South Dakota, expanding its presence to 36 states across the U.S. The two franchised restaurants are in Fargo, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with Fargo being one of the strongest-performing locations in the brand's network over the last month and Sioux Falls setting records for opening-week sales.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WJON

Waite Park Approves Drive-Thru Plans for Potential New Restaurant

WAITE PARK -- A proposed restaurant in Waite Park has cleared a key hurdle. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 to allow a drive-thru at one of the Gateway Center multi-tenant buildings. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the property owner has been working...
WAITE PARK, MN
KDHL AM 920

$111 Million Damage Award in Minnesota Malpractice Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state's largest personal injury...
MINNESOTA STATE
battlelakereview.com

Battle Lake Instructors Honored

Recently Conservation Officer Tricia Plautz (Henning) awarded two volunteer safety Instructors for teaching youth Firearms Safety for over 30 years. Don Maslow and Kevin Love were awarded on Saturday, May 6 at the youth field day for their 30+ years as volunteer firearms safety training. We congratulate these two on their dedication and countless hours of volunteer hours working with area youth for the past 30 years. Kevin and Don teach in the Battle Lake area and are definitely assets to the area and the training section of the DNR.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman hurt following interstate crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a crash along the interstate in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Sunday, May 22 around 10:30 p.m. they responded to the crash one mile past the Red River. The crash report says 28-year-old Ginger Macone of Texas...
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Native and Husband Appear on Dr. Phil Show

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes native who found herself without wedding photos after Glasser Images’ abrupt closure was finally able to receive her wedding photos thanks to Dr. Phil. Brianne, a native of Detroit Lakes and her husband Bryce O’Neill now of Grand Forks, ND appeared...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Worker shortages shut down one summer program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owen is a 13-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. He’s been attending school at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo and his dad, Ron Hettich, says he loves school even with some complications that come with it. “He has to work super hard...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Significant Smoke Damage After Recalled Dehumidifier Starts on Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A house has significant smoke damage after a dehumidifier and a water filtering system starts on fire. Crews were called to 1137 8th Street North just before 4 p.m. Sunday. There was heavy black smoke coming from the basement from the plastic on fire when...
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Fosston School District Speaks Out Against Offensive Photo

A photo of two Fosston School District student has circulated around social media. Two students are posing in the picture. One is on the ground and the other is kneeling with his knee on the former’s throat. George Floyd and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are tagged in the photo as well.
FOSSTON, MN
bisonillustrated.com

Where Are They Now: Darrell Olson

Darrell Olson’s stay at North Dakota State was brief, however, he has gone on to make a significant impact on our area’s youth. In Olson’s only season with the Bison football program as a graduate assistant in 1988, NDSU claimed its 7th national championship. From there, Olson...
WEST FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Teens recovering after being pulled from icy river in western Minnesota

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Two teens who fell into a river late last week and were pulled out by strong currents are recovering. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the pair got into trouble after they fell into the Pelican River just south of Detroit Lakes a little after 2:30 p-m. Thursday. Both reportedly ended up about 100 yards from shore in frigid water.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
NewsBreak
Economy
voiceofalexandria.com

Police searching for missing woman from north central Minnesota

(Baxter, MN) -- Police in north central Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen on Tuesday evening. The Baxter Police Department believes 53-year-old Jessie Eue left her home on Golf Course Drive around 8:30 p-m. She hasn’t been seen since. Anyone with...
BAXTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ad shows Fargo City Commissioner giving middle finger

(Fargo, ND) -- A picture of a man giving a middle finger, with Dave Piepkorn's face cropped onto it, is being mailed to Fargo residences. The ad features headlines of an incident that occurred in 2021, where Piepkorn made the gesture to fellow commissioner Tony Gherig in a discussion about tax incentives. The ad was paid for by Brighter Future Alliance chair Pat Finken.
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

COVID-related death reported in Stearns County

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 2154 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19, and 9 COVID-related deaths. This is for the period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m. The weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Of the new COVID cases, 76 were in Stearns County, 7 were in Kandiyohi, 6 were in Chippewa, 3 were in Meeker and Renville, Swift County had 1 case and there were zero reported in Pope County. One of the 9 deaths reported was from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Third candidate files for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, setting up August primary show down

(Willmar MN-) There is going to be a primary election in August for Kandiyohi County Sheriff. On Friday, Deputy Dan Burns filed to run for the office, joining current sheriff Eric Holien who filed Wednesday, and Deputy Eric Tollefson who filed Tuesday. Those three will face off against each other in the state primary August 9th, and the top two vote-getters will face each other in the general election November 8th. Also filing Friday was Fernando Alvarado of Willmar, who will be challenging incumbent Senator Andrew Lang in newly-formed Senate District 16. Vicki Davis of Willmar Friday filed for reelection to her Willmar Ward 2 City Council seat.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Body pulled from Otter Tail River

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Police in Fergus Falls tell WDAY News First that a body has been pulled from the Otter Tail River. Officials say a group of kayakers discovered the body in the river Saturday and called 911. Police and Fire responded to the river along with the Otter Tail County Water Patrol.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sheriff in northeast South Dakota has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge. Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen pleaded guilty to first offense DUI on Tuesday, Watertown Radio reports. Owen was arrested was arrested March 18 when authorities say a Codington County sheriff’s deputy...
WATERTOWN, SD
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 13-year-old girl reported missing now safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say Zyanya Berlin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL: Fargo Police want your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Zyanya Berlin was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at her home in south Fargo. Berlin...
FARGO, ND

