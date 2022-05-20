Battle Lake BPA Does Great At Nationals

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 2154 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19, and 9 COVID-related deaths. This is for the period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m. The weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Of the new COVID cases, 76 were in Stearns County, 7 were in Kandiyohi, 6 were in Chippewa, 3 were in Meeker and Renville, Swift County had 1 case and there were zero reported in Pope County. One of the 9 deaths reported was from Stearns County.

