SWAC football standouts sign USFL contracts

SWAC football is already well represented in the USFL and now two more standouts have signed contracts with the league. Former Southern wide receiver Marquis McClain and Alabama State running back Ezra Gray have inked new deals with the New Orleans Breakers.

EZRA GRAY

Ezra Gray rushed for 401 yards on 101 attempts over nine games as a redshirt senior in 2021. His longest rush was for 28 yards against Miles College. Gray prides himself on being a dual-threat and added 76 yards on five receptions. His longest catch was for 43 yards against Florida A&M University. Gray posted two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Some recent accolades include being named 2021 Preseason All-SWAC and 2021 First Team All-SWAC as a running back.

MARQUIS MCCLAIN

Marquis McClain spent his final two collegiate football years at Southern University after starting his career at Auburn. The wideout notched 400 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 10 games as a senior in 2021. He added 89 rushing yards on six carries and had two kick returns for 71 yards. McClain is a versatile receiver at 6 foot 3.

The former SWAC football foes will now compete on the same offense in the USFL for the New Orleans Breakers

