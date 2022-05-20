ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

SWAC football standouts sign USFL contracts

By Symone Stanley
SWAC football is already well represented in the USFL and now two more standouts have signed contracts with the league. Former Southern wide receiver Marquis McClain and Alabama State running back Ezra Gray have inked new deals with the New Orleans Breakers.

EZRA GRAY

Ezra Gray rushed for 401 yards on 101 attempts over nine games as a redshirt senior in 2021. His longest rush was for 28 yards against Miles College. Gray prides himself on being a dual-threat and added 76 yards on five receptions. His longest catch was for 43 yards against Florida A&M University. Gray posted two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Some recent accolades include being named 2021 Preseason All-SWAC and 2021 First Team All-SWAC as a running back.

MARQUIS MCCLAIN

Marquis McClain spent his final two collegiate football years at Southern University after starting his career at Auburn. The wideout notched 400 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 10 games as a senior in 2021. He added 89 rushing yards on six carries and had two kick returns for 71 yards. McClain is a versatile receiver at 6 foot 3.

The former SWAC football foes will now compete on the same offense in the USFL for the New Orleans Breakers

The post SWAC football standouts sign USFL contracts appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

brproud.com

Honor loved ones in Howell Park Sunday afternoon with balloon release

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The public is invited to participate in a balloon release to honor their loved ones on Sunday afternoon. EVOLVE will hold its first annual Balloon Release in Howell Community Park at 2 a.m. on May 22. Loved ones who have died from homicides, COVID-19, drug overdoses, etc. will be given a biodegradable balloon to be released. Families are also encouraged to bring their own.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another spasm of gun violence left victims throughout New Orleans early Sunday (May 22), with five people shot and one killed before the break of dawn. New Orleans police responded to three separate shootings between 12:40 and 3:20 a.m., with victims strewn from downtown’s Central Business District to the Lower Ninth Ward to the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC News

Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources. A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday. Arlana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

4 shot, 1 killed in St. Claude Avenue shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Forstall Street. Two men and two women were shot just before midnight Friday. One of the men, a 43-year-old, died at the scene. The other male victim, 59,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

4 shot, 1 killed Friday night at St. Claude Avenue gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were shot -- one fatally -- at a St. Claude Avenue gas station in the Lower Ninth Ward late Friday night (May 20), New Orleans police said. The gunfire erupted around 11:48 p.m. at a 24-hour Brothers gas station at 5104 St. Claude Ave. in the Holy Cross neighborhood, witnesses and police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
