Glascock County, GA

Boyen named to ACCG board of managers

By Carol McLeod, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago

Glascock County Commission Chairman Lori Boyen has been appointed to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Board of Managers. Boyen will represent the ACCG Retirement Services’ Defined Contribution Board of Trustees, which she will also chair. The 2022-2023 Board of Managers was sworn in during a special luncheon at the ACCG Annual Conference in Chatham County.

"It is an honor to serve on the ACCG Board of Managers. I have respected this organization and its commitment to Georgia counties since becoming a Commissioner. They provide much needed training for County Commissioners and numerous services to the counties themselves," Boyen said.

"I have served on the Defined Contribution Board of Trustees for many years. The DC Board of Trustees is the fiduciary for some of the county employee retirement plans offered through ACCG. I am excited to serve as the Chairman of the DC Board of Trustees and assisting ACCG with moving Georgia counties forward."

“Elected by their peers each spring, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serve as decisionmakers on behalf of our organization,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “I would like to congratulate our newly installed Board and look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of advancing Georgia’s counties.”

Boyen said that being on the Board of Managers will allow her to become even more familiar with services that ACCG and National Association of Counties (NaCO) offer.

"NaCO was instrumental in assuring that the counties received ARPA funds from the federal government to help offset the cost of COVID. Anything that I can help bring back to Glascock and our rural neighbors will be beneficial to us all," Boyen said.

