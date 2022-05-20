ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, GA

Jefferson County work camp expands transition center

By Carol McLeod, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
The Jefferson County Correctional Institute is adding 10 beds to its transition center. The building started out as the weight room of the former Louisville Middle School. County Administrator Jerry Coalson said the room was going to be demolished. Instead, inmates disassembled it and reassembled it at the prison as an expansion of the center.

Venus Carr, the coordinator of the transition center, said several of the men who had completed the program at the center had been able to buy homes and maintain living in the area.

When JCCI Warden Calvin Oliphant saw transition centers in other places, he thought one could work in Jefferson County. He presented a proposal to the Jefferson Board of Commissioners; and, they approved.

Coalson said besides using another building to create the expansion, other surplus building material is being used along with inmate labor.

Jefferson County Commission Chairman Mitchell McGraw said the transition center gives inmates, called residents once they enter the program, another way to get back into the work force. The program helps local industry by providing workers and provides the residents with work experience.

When Oliphant presented his idea for the transition center to the commission, McGraw said approval was "a unanimous decision." The chairman commended Oliphant, Deputy Warden Stanley Williams and the prison staff.

"(The transition center) is a very successful program, 100 percent success. It's a win-win situation," McGraw said.

The residents use the money they earn to pay for their room and board, buy personal items at shops in the area and even have money from their paychecks put aside so they have what Oliphant calls "a nest egg" when they complete the program.

Oliphant said there won't be any problem finding men for the additional 10 beds once the expansion opens. Carr said she has a list of inmates who want to be in the program.

There are requirements to enter the transition center such as the inmate must have between 12 months to 18 months left on their sentence and not be convicted for a violent crime.

Approximately 126 men have completed the program since it began in the beginning of 2019. Only one "absconded," Carr said. "If they abscond, they get five years added to their sentence." Such individuals are no longer eligible for the transition center.

When the expansion opens, it will house up to 10 residents and will have a bathroom with showers as well as an office for Carr. The center will then be available for up to 36 residents.

"Overall it's been a real good program," Oliphant said.

The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

