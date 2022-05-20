Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO