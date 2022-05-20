Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grady; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Grady County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cairo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thomasville, Ochlocknee, Dawesville, Dillon, Pine Park, Pasco and Merrillville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
