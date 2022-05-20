ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Suwannee by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grady; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Grady County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cairo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thomasville, Ochlocknee, Dawesville, Dillon, Pine Park, Pasco and Merrillville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRADY COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

