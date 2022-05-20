ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Hawkins’ ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Lands Summer 2023 Release

By Etan Vlessing
 4 days ago
Universal Pictures has set a summer 2023 wide release for DreamWorks Pictures’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter . The studio has shifted the release date for the adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula from Jan. 27, 2023 to August 11, 2023.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter centers on the merchant ship Demeter, chartered to carry fifty unmarked wooden crates from Carpathia to London, only for its doomed crew to endure strange events. Stalked each night by a merciless presence on board the ship, the Demeter eventually arrives off the shores of England as a charred, derelict wreck, with no trace of the crew.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars Corey Hawkins as a doctor aboard the Demeter. The film also stars Aisling Franciosi as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham as the ship’s captain and David Dastmalchian as the Demeter’s first mate.

The film is directed by André Øvredal, and is based on a script by Bragi F. Schut, Stefan Ruzowitzky and Zak Olkewicz. They adapted the chapter “The Captain’s Log” from Stoker’s Dracula.

The ensemble cast includes Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff and Javier Botet. The film is produced by Brad Fischer, Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer, and is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch.

